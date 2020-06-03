News Wedding on Revere Beach by Journal Staff • June 3, 2020 • 0 Comments Jorge Domingo and Adriana Cortes were married on Saturday, May 23 on Revere Beach. The couple were scheduled to get married in Spain on June 27,2020. The ceremony was private. The justice of the peace who performed the ceremony was Laura Assade from Lynn. Like many brides this year, due to the pandemic they had to cancel their wedding. The couple lives on Dehon Street in Revere and thought why not just elope now and make the best of things.