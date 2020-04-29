On the Campaign Trail: Councillor At-Large Giannino on the Ballot for State Rep.

Last week, Revere City Councilor At-Large, Jessica Giannino, submitted signatures the Secretary of State, Bill Galvin’s office. The signatures were later certified, resulting in confirmation that Giannino will officially be on the September ballot for State Representative, 16thSuffolk District.

“I’m excited that we have officially qualified for the September 1st ballot, submitting well over the required 150 certified signatures to the MA Secretary of State. Knowing how strong and deep the support of my friends, neighbors and community runs validates our vision for the 16th Suffolk District. I am humbled by the incredible support that I have received,” said Giannino.

“Since announcing my candidacy for State Representative, I have been campaigning non-stop. The COVID-19 crisis has required Team Giannino to get creative while ensuring they comply with the appropriate protocols including social distancing and avoiding gathering in large groups.

I’m thankful to all the voters in Chelsea, Revere and Saugus who took the time to sign our nomination papers and look forward to meeting and continuing to work on issues that affect the quality of life of the residents of the 16th Suffolk District”.

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.