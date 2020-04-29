Daily Meals Program, Food Pantry Ongoing At Rumney Marsh Academy

The City of Revere’s daily meals program and the First Congregational Church’s Revere Food Pantry are both being conducted at the Rumney Marsh Academy.

The daily meals program, which provides breakfast and dinner meals, is open Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at RMA. It is a walk-up and drive-up program.

“Mayor Arrigo is running the ‘grab-and-go’ daily meals program as a City of Revere initiative through the Revere Mayor’s Office and the Boston YMCA,” said Dimple Rana, who is the wellness coordinator working with outreach coordinator Charlie Guiffrida for the Revere COVID-19 Emergency Response Team, particularly in the overall food distribution programs in the city.

The First Congregational Church’s Revere Food Pantry has been relocated temporarily to the RMA is available by drive-up or walk-up on Wednesdays from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.