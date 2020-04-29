Gravellese Qualifies for Ballot in State Rep. Race

Joe Gravellese has qualified for the ballot in the Democratic Primary for State Representative in the 16th Suffolk District (Revere, Chelsea, Saugus), turning in his verified signatures at the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s office last week.

The Primary election will be held on Tuesday, September 1.

“I’m grateful to my friends, family and supporters who took extraordinary steps to help me get the signatures I needed during these challenging times,” said Gravellese, a 2006 graduate of Revere High School, former staffer at both the State House and Revere City Hall, and current higher education professional at Boston College.

“As I speak with voters all over the district, it’s clear that there’s a hunger not just for new representation, but for a new approach to governing. Voters want to make state government more transparent, build an economy that works for us all, and ensure that the Massachusetts that emerges from the COVID-19 crisis is cleaner, healthier, more sustainable, and more equitable than what existed before. I look forward to fighting for these priorities, on the campaign trail and at the State House.”

More information about Gravellese’s campaign can be found at www.joegrav.com.