Councillor Powers Recovering at Rehab Center in Woburn

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers has been moved to a rehabilitation center in Woburn as he continues his recovery from left hip surgery. Powers sustained the injury in a fall at his home on March 29.
Following surgery, Powers spent one week at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital before he was transferred to the rehabilitation center for daily physical therapy.
“I’ll probably be here another two weeks,” Powers said in a phone interview Monday. “My goal is to be back as good as new and participating in our next Council meeting (April 27). I feel great. I’m trying to build up my strength.”
Powers said he has begun a regimen of daily exercises and physical therapy. He has been receiving a number of well wishes from city officials and constituents.
Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, who sits next to Powers at meetings (councilors are situated alphabetically by last name), offered his get well wishes to his colleague. “I spoke with Councillor Powers Friday. He seemed very determined to recover quickly and was in positive spirits,” said Serino. “I wish him a speedy recovery and hope for a quick return to Council business.”