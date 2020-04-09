Councillor Powers Recovering at Rehab Center in Woburn

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers has been moved to a rehabilitation center in Woburn as he continues his recovery from left hip sur­gery. Powers sustained the injury in a fall at his home on March 29.

Following surgery, Pow­ers spent one week at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital before he was transferred to the rehabilitation center for daily physical therapy.

“I’ll probably be here an­other two weeks,” Powers said in a phone interview Monday. “My goal is to be back as good as new and participating in our next Council meeting (April 27). I feel great. I’m trying to build up my strength.”

Powers said he has begun a regimen of daily exercises and physical therapy. He has been receiving a num­ber of well wishes from city officials and constituents.

Ward 6 Councillor Rich­ard Serino, who sits next to Powers at meetings (coun­cilors are situated alpha­betically by last name), offered his get well wishes to his colleague. “I spoke with Councillor Powers Friday. He seemed very de­termined to recover quickly and was in positive spirits,” said Serino. “I wish him a speedy recovery and hope for a quick return to Coun­cil business.”