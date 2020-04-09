Councillor Serino Praises Town Hall Broadcast

Ward 6 Councillor Rich­ard Serino watched the en­tire 60-minute virtual town hall conducted by Mayor Brian Arrigo and Board of Health Dr. Nathalee Kong and the first-year official came away very impressed.

Said Serino, “I am very appreciated to Mayor Arri­go and Dr. Kong for host­ing last week’s virtual town hall, which I found very informative. In addition to a lot of great facts, it also seemed successful in terms of public participation – I am happy that residents had the opportunity to ask ques­tions and get answers to some of the most pressing questions on their minds related to this pandemic. Constituents in Ward 6 who tuned in have expressed to me their satisfaction and felt that it provided, import­ant relevant information.”