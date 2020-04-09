Novoselsky, Arrigo in Touch with Veterans at Shirley Avenue Housing

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Mayor Brian Arrigo have been in regular contact with veterans who live at the veterans housing facility located at the corner of Shirley and Nahant Avenues.
Novoselsky, co-chair of the Revere Veterans Committee with Albert Terminiello Jr., was very instrumental in the construction of the new facility designed specifically for those who served the country.
Novoselsky has been in touch regularly with the Veterans Administration who is monitoring the health and well-being of residents during the COVID-19 crisis.
“To my knowledge, the residents are as safe as they want to be,” said Novoselsky. “I do see some of the residents walking in the street without masks and gloves, but we cannot make them do that.”
Arrigo is also staying connected with the veterans at the residence.
“The [Revere] Veterans Office is working diligently with the residents of this building and fulfilling their needs,” said Arrigo. “They also have contact with their social workers on the property as well as those working off site.”