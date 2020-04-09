Novoselsky, Arrigo in Touch with Veterans at Shirley Avenue Housing

Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky and Mayor Brian Arrigo have been in regular contact with veter­ans who live at the veterans housing facility located at the corner of Shirley and Nahant Avenues.

Novoselsky, co-chair of the Revere Veterans Com­mittee with Albert Termi­niello Jr., was very instru­mental in the construction of the new facility designed specifically for those who served the country.

Novoselsky has been in touch regularly with the Veterans Administra­tion who is monitoring the health and well-be­ing of residents during the COVID-19 crisis.

“To my knowledge, the residents are as safe as they want to be,” said No­voselsky. “I do see some of the residents walking in the street without masks and gloves, but we cannot make them do that.”

Arrigo is also staying connected with the veterans at the residence.

“The [Revere] Veterans Office is working diligent­ly with the residents of this building and fulfilling their needs,” said Arrigo. “They also have contact with their social workers on the prop­erty as well as those work­ing off site.”