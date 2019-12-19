RHS Hockey Team Opens Season With 5-0 Win Over Everett

The Revere High hockey team opened its season in fine fashion with a 5-0 victory over Everett Saturday evening at Cronin Rink.

The Patriots jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period and then added a trio of markers in the third stanza to put the game on ice.

Five different Patriots participated in the lamp-lighting festival.

Senior Corey Rufo earned the honor of scoring the first goal of the season. Junior Matt D’Arnolfo made it 2-0 before the first horn.

After a scoreless middle period, the trio of junior James Marini, Dylan Griffith, and sophomore Alexio Trichilio took turns reaching the back of the Matignon net in the third period to put the game away.

Meanwhile, the Revere defense was airtight in front of freshman goalie Cam Wickes, who earned a shutout in his first high school varsity appearance.

“It was a nice way to start the season,” said Revere head coach Joe Ciccarello, whose squad will be led in 2020 by captain Dante Raffa and three assistant captains, Eric Platcow, Joe Papasodera, and Corey Rufo. “We played well at both ends of the ice, but there are a lot of things that we need to work on.”

The RHS hockey program has been revitalized for the 2020 campaign thanks to an infusion of players from Matignon High, which has joined with Revere and Malden to form a co-op team.

“The addition of the 10 players from Matignon has given us a lot of depth that we haven’t had in recent years,” said Ciccarello. “We’ll also be able to have a junior varsity team. There also has been a big difference is in the practices, which have become much more challenging and competitive compared to previous years.”

Ciccarello and his crew will travel to Greater Boston League rival Somerville this evening (Wednesday) for a key league matchup and then will participate in the Bourne Canalmen Tournament over the weekend, a sojourn that has become an annual event for Ciccarello and his crew.

The Patriots will face the host team on Friday evening and will play again on Saturday. The entire team will stay overnight down the Cape in what has become a strong team-bonding experience.

After a break in the schedule through Christmas, Revere will play in the First Responders Tournament in Cambridge on Thursday and Friday of next week. The Patriots will face Methuen on Thursday and then meet the winner of the Cambridge vs. Somerville contest on Friday.