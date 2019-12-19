Congratulations, Chief Guido

We know we join with the entire Revere community in offering our congratulations to Revere Police Chief James Guido upon his recent election as the new president of the Massachusetts Police Association, which represents 18,000 police officers in Massachusetts.

This is a well-deserved honor for Chief Guido, who recently was sworn into the office of president by Lieut Governor Karyn Polito. Both the Revere Police Department and the entire city can take great pride in the recognition afforded Chief Guido, who has served as a Revere Police officer for 34 years and as the chief since 2017, for the tremendous job he has turned in both throughout his career and during his tenure as chief.

In the short time that Chief Guido has been at the helm of the local department, crime in our city is down and he has worked tirelessly to ensure that public safety on our city’s streets, particularly for motorists, has become a major priority.

Revere is on an upward trend in many respects — and a major reason for that is the selfless career of public service by Chief Guido and others who have devoted their lives to making Revere a city that serves all of our citizens.