Young RHS Boys Basketball Set To Go

The 2020 Revere High boys basketball team will have some new faces on the court this year. The Patriots graduated nine seniors from last year and also lost a few more to transfer decisions.

In addition, coach David Leary and his squad will have to adjust to moving from the Northeastern Conference to join the newly reconstituted Greater Boston League.

Leary, who is entering his fourth year at the helm of the boys hoop program, is optimistic about the coming season despite the roster turnover.

“We had a good amount of juniors and sophomores last year who got a great amount of playing time, so we do have some experience,” said Leary. “I like the way they competed in summer and fall leagues and we got some guys back from football, so we are heading in the right direction.”

Junior guard Crisrael Lithgow is returning from 2019 and will look to give the team a scoring boost.

Juniors Calvin Boudreau and Dillan Day will also help with their versatility and toughness as both players can play either guard or forward. Day and Boudreau certainly will not shy away from the big moments, as both were on this year’s historic Revere football team.

Sophomore forward John Capozzi should be a great addition with his size on the boards and his shooting and passing ability. Seniors Devon Avery, Rashawn Peete, and Bobby Kjersgard will give the team a boost off of the bench with their three-point shooting and energy.

Senior guard Michael Hayes will use his speed to help Revere’s pressure defense and will also help with his ability to set up his teammates offensively.

Senior center Lewiss Garcia Martinez is back after playing two years for West Roxbury following his freshman year at Revere High. Lewiss is a 6’-7” center who figures to be a force at both ends of the floor. Defensively, he either will block an opponent’s shot or make an opponent change his shot in the lane. Offensively, he should be a major inside scoring threat. At both ends, his rebounding should be a huge plus.

The team voted for its selections for captains recently and named seniors Amara Bockarie, Scott Toglan, and Robert Raduazzo to lead the Patriots in 2020.

Bockarie plays point guard and has great quickness who will help on both ends of the floor. Toglan is a very strong power forward who will help the team rebound and control the paint.

Raduazzo has the ability both to get to the basket and shoot three-pointers and is also versatile, with the skill to play guard or forward.

Leary and his crew were set to open their 2020 campaign against GBL rival Everett this past Monday. The Patriots then will take on Woburn High School Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at UMass Boston.

“The boys are working extremely hard and building chemistry everyday in practice,” said Leary. “They are a serious group and very coachable. They know our team goals and they are looking forward to trying to achieve those goals together.”