News Standing Tall at 6 – 0 by Journal Staff • October 25, 2019 • 0 Comments PATH CLEARERS: Willy Arriaga (60) Alaa Atoui,(62), and Ryan Doucette (55) open a gaping hole for Joe Llanos (20) as the Revere Patriots surged past fellow undefeated Marblehead, 31-27, on Friday to stay undefeated. It’s one of the best seasons in decades for the Revere team, as they march through league play with several nail-biting wins. Joe Llanos’s game-winning touchdown here, which wasn’t called immediately as the officials conferred to determine whether he had crossed into the end zone before losing control of the ball. After review, the ruling on the field: Touchdown, Revere.