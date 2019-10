The Revere Journal and RevereTV will host a mayoral debate between Mayor Brian Arrigo and Councillor-at-Large Dan Rizzo on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Susan B. Anthony School.

Stephen Quigley of the Revere Journal will be the moderator. He will be assisted by members of the Revere High School Debate Team.

Mayor Brian Arrigo

Councillor Dan Rizzo

The debate will be televised live on Comcast Channel 9 and RCN Channel 13 and streamed live on RevereTV’s YouTube page.

There will be no tickets available at the door.