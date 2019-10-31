Obituaries 10-30-2019

Sandra Faccadio

Of Revere, Formerly of North End of Boston

Sandra (Cavallo) Faccadio of Revere, formerly of Boston’s North End, died on Oct. 19.

She was the loving daughter of the late Pellegrino and Theresa (Tedesco), beloved wife of Dominick Faccadio of Revere., devoted mother of Dominick and his wife, Gia of Salem, N.H. and Gia Faccadio of Revere and cherished grandmother of Jayla, Giavanna, Dominick, Gialina and Nicholas.

Her Funeral will be from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at St Anthony’s Church at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Angelo D’Amore

Of Revere, Formerly of Italy

Angelo D’Amore of Revere died on Oct. 24 at the age of 90 surrounded by his loving family.

Angelo was proud to have served his native country in the Italian Military as a Naval Officer. He went on to become a Police Officer in Italy before working as an Italian Customs Officer, which he spoke fondly.

Born and raised in Montefalcione, Italy on Jan. 5, 1929 to the late Federico D’Amore and Concetta (Barberia), he was the beloved husband of 63 years to Fiorenza (Rizzo) D’Amore, devoted father of Elisa D’Amore and her fiancé, Mario D’Ambrosio, Federico D’Amore and his wife, Nancy, and Diana D’Amore.; adored grandfather of Frank D’Amore, Matthew D’Amore, and Michael Roman D’Amore and dear brother of Giovanna and her husband, Romano, Esterina and her husband, Sabino and Erminio D’Amore, all of Italy, Nina D’Amore of England, and the late Antonio D’Amore, Massimo D’Amore and Isida D’Amore. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements were by the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., Revere. Interment was in Woodlawn Mausoleum. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Antonio Gerardo Pepe

Of Revere

Antonio Gerardo “Tony” Pepe of Revere passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 27 at the age of 41.

Born in Lynn on July 31, 1978 to Gerardo Pepe of Peabody and his late mother Cesira “Gina” (Miccoli), he was the devoted father of Jesalee Pepe and is also survived by her mother, Jessica Vinciarelli. He was the dear brother of Carla Lucci and her husband, William and Melissa Pepe, all of Revere, adored nephew of Maria Moccia and her husband, Antonio of East Boston, Angelina Pepe of California, Carmelina Falcucci of Revere and Enrico Pepe and his wife, Cathy of North Reading; cherished uncle of Jayden Perez and Kaitlin and Joseph Lucci. He is also survived by many loving cousins and friends.

His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. (Everyone to meet at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Peter Colerico

Executive Director of the Kennedy Library – South Boston

A Funeral Mass was celebrated on Monday, Oct. 28 in St. Anthony of Padua Church for Peter P. Colerico, a lifelong Revere resident, who died on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home following a long illness and in the presence of his loving God and devoted family. Services concluded with Military Honors and interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.

Born in Winthrop, he was raised, educated and lived his entire life in Revere.

A graduate Revere High School, Class of 1949, he entered the U.S. Air Force in April of 1952 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sergeant in April of 1956, following four years of service.

Peter’s involvement with politics was lifelong and especially acute when John F. Kennedy ran for political office and his subsequent victory as President.

Peter had a faithful and proud relationship with one of Boston’s politically respected members, Dave Powers. Mr. Powers was a charismatic and dynamic South Boston politician who came to be in the late 1930s through the early 1970s. Powers included Peter throughout JFK’s career. And after the untimely death of JFK and the campaign to build a library in South Boston in memory of JFK, Dave Powers and Peter worked tirelessly for its completion and success.

Peter was appointed Executive Director of the museum, a post he held until most recently. Peter was also the Past President of the Dave Powers Foundation, a charitable and educational organization. During the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, Peter held a position as a Supervisor for the Federal Government in Waltham as a Clerk-Supervisor with the Division of Federal Records.

Locally, here in Revere, Peter was president and operator of the “CCC” Cleaning Co. of Revere during the sixties. His affiliations included membership in the V.F.W. Mottollo Post 4524 of Revere, the Irish American Club of Malden and Past President of the Dave Powers Foundation of Boston. He was a devotee of St. Anthony of Padua Parish of Revere.

No obituary for Peter would be complete without a mention of his forever and unforgiving affection for Boston Sports, especially for the Boston Celtics and N.E. Patriots.

The beloved husband of Margaret A. “Peggy” (Spring) Colerico, he was the devoted father of Wiltrud Rassmussen and her husband, Jack of Vermont and Werner Colerico and his wife, Marlena of Wakefield; dear brother to Marie L. Gerhard and her late husband, Carl R. Gerhard of Revere; cherished grandfather of Nathan, Matthew, Marlena, Claudia and Tina and adoring great-grandfather of Danielle and Anna. He was proud “Father-in-Heart” to Martha Duncan and her husband, Robert of Tennessee, Sr. Ann Marie Edge, CSJ of Brighton, William Edge and his wife, Catherine Norton of North Attleboro, Deanna Agostini and her husband, Steven of Rehoboth and Judith Gault and her husband, Ben of Florida. Peter was also the husband of the late Maria K. “Mitzzi” Colerico and the son of the late Luigi A. and Marie “Josie” (Boccuzzi) Colerico.

Remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, C/O Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135.

Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Anthony Ciulla

Of Revere, Formerly of Everett

Anthony Ciulla of Revere, formerly of Everett passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, Oct. 29. He was 75 years old.

He was the cherished son of the late Ignatius and Lucia (Bono) Ciulla, beloved husband of the late Rita (Tecci) Ciulla, loving father of Lauren Laidlaw and Karen Ciulla and her husband, Alexis Vila Moret, loving father-in-law of Matthew Laidlaw and adored grandfather of Anthony and Olivia Laidlaw and Max and Maia Vila Moret. He was the caring brother of Lillian Ortisi and her husband, Frank, Michael Ciulla and the late Leo Ciulla and his surviving wife, Hazel, caring brother-in-law of Ann Viarella, Frances Christie and her husband, James, Gloria Trentini and her husband, Robert and Salvatore Tecci and his wife, Denise. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends. Family and friends will honor Anthony’s life by gathering in Vazza’s Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., Revere on Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 11 a.m. Saturday morning before leaving in procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in his honor at 12 noon. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Donations may be made in Anthony’s memory to the Kaplan Family Hospice House 78 Liberty St. Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.

Jerome Curreri

Loved to Spend Time with Family and Attend His Grandchildren’s Sporting Events

Jerome “Jerry” Curreri of Revere died on Oct. 25 at the age of 84.

Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. He and his family would travel to their home in Maine for holidays and vacations. Jerry was an avid fisherman who liked boating. Some of his other activities included skiing and golfing. He would eventually teach all of the grandkids how to golf.

Born in Boston on Jan. 31, 1935 to the late Joseph and Mary (Grassa), he was the beloved husband of the late Marion (Vengren), devoted father of David Curreri and his wife, Elaine of Middleton, Steve Curreri of Revere and Paul Curreri and his wife, Mary Beth of North Easton; cherished grandfather of Alex, Christina, Joseph, Daniel, Jonathan, Anthony, Patrick and Grace and dear brother of Nicholas Curreri and his wife, Diane of Peabody and the late Richard Curreri and his surviving wife, Phyllis. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Monday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. Mass at the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jerome’s name to the Revere League for Special Needs,200 Winthrop Ave, Revere. For guest book, please visit www.Buonfiglio.com.

Lucy Ferullo

Of Boston’s North End

Lucy (Esposito) Ferullo, 98, of Boston’s North End, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Revere to the late Francesco Esposito and Mary (Ferrara) Esposito, the last of 10 siblings, she was married for 67 years to the late Joseph L. Ferullo of the North End, where they lived and raised their three sons. Lucy was a stay at home mom and was known to her family as Nana.

She was strong-willed and lived independently until recently.

She was the loving mother of Joseph Ferullo and his loving companion, Arlene and his late wife, Corinne, William Ferullo and his wife, Margo and Richard Ferullo and his wife, Roseann; adored grandmother of Gia, Joseph, Michael, William, Leah, Ashley, Richard and great-grandmother of Isabella, Joseph, Coleen, Thomas, Penny and Sawyer.

Funeral arrangements were by Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, Revere. Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Donations can be made in Lucy’s name to the Sawtelle Family Hospice House, 320 Haverhill St., Reading, MA 01867. For guestbook, please visit: www.vazzafunerals.com.

Marci Tenovsky

Lifelong Revere Resident

Marci S. Tenovsky, 56, a lifelong resident of Revere died suddenly on Sunday, Oct. 27. She was the loving daughter of Cecile (Sirota) Tenovsky of Revere and the late Norman Tenovsky, dear sister of the late Scott Tenovsky, loving niece of Judy and Jerry Stein of Swampscott and Eileen and Phil Albin of Texas. She is also survived by many cousins: Todd Stein of Swampscott, David Stein of Marblehead, Alex, Corey, Joshua and Amanda of Marblehead and Meryl, Michael and David of Texas. Marci leaves behind an enormous amount of loving and devoted friends.

A Funeral Service will be held at Torf Funeral Service- 151 Washington Avenue, Chelsea on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Sudilkov Cemetery, Everett. Shiva will be held following burial in Swampscott and Monday from her late residence in Revere. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marci’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice. Visit www.torffuneralservice.com for guestbook and directions.

Rose Marie Caruso

Veteran of World War II Women’s Army Corps

Rose Marie “Ronnie” (Trodella) Caruso, 97, of Middleton, formerly of Lynnfield, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Ronnie was a World War II veteran of the Women’s Army Corps.

The beloved wife of the late Ralph Caruso Sr., she was the loving mother of Marilyn Geary and her late husband, Arthur, Ralph Caruso and his wife, Andrea, Stephen Caruso and his wife, Natalie, Karen Caruso and the late Robert “Bobby” Caruso and his surviving wife, Nanci; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Toni, Nicole, John, Kayla, Catrina and Enzo and adored great-grandmother of Viviana; caring sister of the late Angela Baptista, Nellie Johnson, Kay Salvi and Anthony Trodella. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will honor Ronnie’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St. Revere today, Wednesdy, Oct. 30 at 8:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lynnfield for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com.