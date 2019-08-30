News Briefs

Rizzo to Hold Annual Luau

Councillor at Large and mayoralty candidate Dan Rizzo will hold his 20th annual Luau Fundraising Event on Friday, September 6 from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will be held at Casa Lucia (VFW Mottolo Post) at 61 Lucia Ave., Revere. There will be a Chinese Food Buffet and live entertainment with Smoking’ Joe Cheffro. Tickets are $50 each.

Historic Trolley Tour of Revere

Join the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation on Sept.8 for a trolley tour of Revere’s historic sites! Stops along the way will include the Battle of Chelsea Creek, Rumney Marsh Burial Ground, and more. The trolley tour will be followed by a tour of the Revere History Museum, which will also be hosting a cookout for tour participants. The tour and cookout are free of charge. Donations to the Revere Society for Cultural and Historical Preservation are appreciated.

Our 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. trolleys are sold out, but plenty of space remains at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. To reserve a spot, email us at [email protected] (subject line trolley tour), being sure to indicate 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. You can also call the museum at 781-286-2226.

Rossetti Cowan Senior Center to Host Turning 65 – Medicare/Open Enrollment Workshop

The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center, in partnership with SHINE Counselor Bari Olevsky, will host a “Turning 65 – Medicare/Open Enrollment Workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Olevsky is a trained SHINE counselor with many years of experience. She will assist those turning 65 years, guiding them through the nuances of the Medicare enrollment procedures and coverage.

SHINE counselors are dedicated community volunteers who are trained and certified by the Executive Office of Elder Affairs to explain many areas of health insurance including Medicare, Medigap, Medicare HMO’s, prescription drug programs, MassHealth (Medicaid), and other health care assistance programs. The SHINE program (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) provides free health insurance information, counseling, and assistance to all Massachusetts residents with Medicare.

This workshop is a limited-seating workshop due to its one-to-one assistance and is available on a first come, first serve basis. Please call the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center to reserve your place by calling (781) 286-8156. The Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center is located at 25 Winthrop Ave., Revere, MA 02151.

Annual Walk of Hope to Benefit ALS Scheduled for Sept. 7

Walkers are signing up for the 18th annual Walk of Hope for ALS, a 3.5-mile walk around Lake Quannapowitt in Wakefield to benefit The Angel Fund for ALS Research. The Walk will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 and begins with registration at 9 a.m. followed by the start of the walk at 11 a.m. The release of doves for those living with ALS and those who have lost their courageous to the disease will be held prior to the start of the walk.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting ALS research at UMass Medical School in Worcester. ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a progressive, always fatal neuromuscular disease which leads to muscle weakness and as it progresses, results in total paralysis and the inability to speak and swallow while the mind and senses remain intact.

Walkers of all abilities are encouraged to participate as individuals or as a team. To register as a walker or to register a team, log-on to The Angel Fund for ALS Research website at www.theangelfund.org or call the organization at 781-245-7070.

Donations to the Angel Fund for ALS Research can also be made online, or can be sent to The Angel Fund, 649 Main St., Wakefield, MA 01880. All donations should be made payable to The Angel Fund for ALS Research. To assist its walkers, The Angel Fund for ALS Research has joined FirstGiving.com which enables them to create their own webpage to raise money online. Registered walkers can create their page at www.firstgiving.com/angelfund.

In addition to the walk around Lake Quannapowitt, the event includes children’s activities and refreshments for all walkers, including sliders generously donated by King’s Dining & Entertainment of Lynnfield and much more.

There are several levels of corporate sponsorship for the Walk of Hope for ALS. Several local businesses have already pledged their support as sponsors of the Walk, including Major Sponsors the Law Office of Nigro, Pettepit and Lucas, and June’s Joggers, The Savings Bank, and UMass Medical Center

Information about sponsorship opportunities can also be obtained on the website, www.theangelfund.org, or by calling 781-245-7070.

The Angel Fund for ALS Research conducts other fundraising events throughout the year which, along with individual and corporate donations, have been beneficial in helping make significant strides in ALS research. For a list of upcoming events, including The Angel Fund Annual Gala at Café Escadrille in Burlington on Saturday, October 5th, visit The Angel Fund for ALS Research website, www.theangelfund.org.

Local Students on Dean’s List at MCPHS University

MCPHS University is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester:

* Keyri Chan-Ramirez is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Keyri will graduate in 2021 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

* Brianna Herlihy is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Magnetic Resonance Imaging. Brianna will graduate in 2019 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

* Marisa Fleming is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Marisa will graduate in 2019 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

* Kim Nguyen is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Premedical and Health Studies (Physician Assistant Studies). Kim will graduate in 2022 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

* Brenda Ferone is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy. Brenda will graduate in 2020 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

* Amanda Barrett is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Radiation Therapy. Amanda will graduate in 2020 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

* Robert Stoica is a native of Revere and is pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy. Robert will graduate in 2024 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus.

The Dean’s List recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

The mission of MCPHS University is to prepare their graduates to advance health and serve communities worldwide through excellence, innovation and collaboration in teaching, practice, scholarship, and research. Founded in 1823, MCPHS University is the oldest institution of higher education in the City of Boston. In addition to the original Boston campus, the University has branch campuses in Worcester, Massachusetts, and Manchester, New Hampshire. The University currently offers more than 100 unique baccalaureate, masters and doctoral degree programs and certificates in a variety of health-related disciplines and professions on its three campuses and online.

Mottolo Post #4524 Hosting Cornhole Tournament to Benefit Toys for Tots

The First Annual Cornhole Tournament to benefit Toys for Tots and local veteran members of VFW Post #4524 will take place on Sunday, Sep. 8, at the Joseph Leon Mottolo Post, located at 61 Lucia Ave. in Revere. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the tournament will begin promptly at 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. There will be two divisions, singles and teams of two players. Entry fees will be $20 for singles and $40 for teams, at the door registration will be $25 and $50.

Prizes for the winners will be, for the single a $50 gift card and a $100 gift card to the winning team. Funds raised will go to the annual Toys for Tots drive sponsored by the post as well as benefitting the general upkeep of the post for local vets.

There will be a cash bar available for over 21 players as well as lite refreshments for all players, a 50/50 raffle and assorted raffle prizes will also be part of the program.

For more information please the Mottolo Post at 781 284 9598. Please come and help support our veterans and Toys for Tots.

Senior Bocce Tournament

The third Annual Bocce Bowl Tournament, consisting of Revere seniors vs. Chelsea seniors, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. at Voke Park, Chelsea. (rain date is Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019). Voke Park is located at 546 Washington Ave., Chelsea, just down the street from The New Bridge Café. Come root for Revere seniors as they compete to capture the coveted Bocce Bowl trophy. For more information call the Rossetti-Cowan Senior Center at (781) 286-8156.