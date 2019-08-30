News Summer Concert Series Wrap Up by Journal Staff • August 30, 2019 • 0 Comments Decades of Rock performed the final concert of the summer season on the American Legion Lawn on Sunday, Aug. 25. The band, from left to right, Kerry Leppo, Chaz Macken, Gardner Trask, Tony Aloisi, Al Terminiello, Bob Capoccia and Frank Tavano. Plenty of residents came out to enjoy the catalog of rock music, including some great Elvis Presley standards. Getting into the groove were George Sullivan, Clara Mottola and Marjorie Delorey, which helped to keep warm on a cool, late-summer evening.