City Council Honors Singer Family For Life-Saving Efforts in Winchester

The Revere City Council presented Certificates of Merit to Revere Police Officer Joseph Singer, his children, Mia and Domenic, and his niece, Jayna, for their efforts in saving a four-year-old boy from drowning at Sandy Beach in Winchester last September.

Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna made the presentation on behalf of the Council to Singer for his quick and heroic actions on that day.

Singer received a standing ovation as he made his way to the podium.

McKenna said she was speaking from her heart when she told the audience, “Joe Singer is a an American hero, he really is. He doesn’t want the praise. He doesn’t want the credit and it took me one year to get him up to get this certificate. McKenna described the Sept. 1, 2018 incident in which Singer’s rapid response, after being alerted of the emergency by his children and nice, helped save the child’s life.

“Mia stepped on a little boy that was submerged on the bottom of the lake,” related McKenna. “So right away the kids ran to alert Joe. Joe ran in to the water and he saw the boy and he pulled him out of the water. He did CPR right away and he was calling for help. Crazy enough there was a a cardiologist on that beach that day. Joe called the EMTs and assisted with the defibrillator and they got a pulse. At the hospital with God’s help and everybody praying, the kid made a remarkable recovery and he’s running around now and he’s 100 percent fine.”

McKenna said she believes in fate “and these four people [Joe Singer, Mia Singer, Domenic Singer, and Jayna Singer] were at a place in time where they were supposed to be.”

McKenna concluded her remarks by noting that Joseph Singer was her student when she was a teacher at Revere High School.

“He has proven to be one of the finest people I know,” said McKenna.

Council President Arthur Guinasso, who led the presentation ceremony, graciously called for a brief recess so that Singer’s family could participate in photos with the Council. Mayor Brian Arrigo also personally congratulated Singer and the children for their life-saving efforts.