News Briefs

Mystic Valley Elder Services Looking for Healthy Aging Group Leaders

Mystic Valley Elder Services offers a variety of free, evidence-based workshops to promote health, wellbeing, and happiness. Healthy Aging Group Leaders advance the mission of the Healthy Aging Program by helping people with chronic medical conditions to manage their medical problems and disabilities by leading the workshops that support, educate, and nurture a greater control over their lives.

Healthy Aging programs at Mystic Valley Elder Services include:

• My Life, My Health-Chronic Disease Self-Management Program (CDSMP)

• My Life My Health Chronic Pain Self-Management

• My Life, My Health Diabetes Self-Management

• Tai Chi for Arthritis Self-Management

• Matter of Balance

• Healthy Eating

Healthy Aging Group Leaders lead workshops at various locations across the 11 cities and towns served by Mystic Valley Elder Services. They encourage interactive discussion, as well as socializing, idea sharing, and problem-solving among the participants. New leaders attend a two to four day Leader Training for the program(s) that they would like to facilitate. Ideal candidates for this role have strong communication, interpersonal and listening skills. Leaders should be comfortable teaching, facilitating group discussion and role play. A leader is responsible for teaching the six-to-eight- week classes to participants in a community setting. Most importantly, the group leaders have fun!

Interested? Contact our Healthy Aging Program Coordinator at 781-388-4867 about current openings.

Kids Camp at First Congregational

First Congregational Church of Revere, 230 Beach Street, will be holding “Kids Camp” from Monday, July 15, to Friday, July 19. The “Kids Camp” daily schedule is from 9 a.m. – noon Children ages 4 through 11 are welcome to join us for stories, crafts, and games. Three year olds must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. All children in the Revere area are welcome to attend! The cost for the full week is $20 for one child, $35 for two, and $45 for three or more. Financial aid is available. For registration information, call the First Congregational Church at 781-284-4158 or email at [email protected]

Looking For Our Heroes

The Beachmont VFW Auxiliary 6712 is looking for our community Purple Heart Recipients and need your help. If you have a family member, neighbor or friend who was wounded in combat please contact the VFW with their name and address. WHY? We would love to invite them and one guest free to our dinner. Each year the Beachmont Auxiliary honors Purple Heart recipients on Purple Heart Day, Aug. 7, with an honorary Dinner.

We ask Our community to please donate $20 the cost of the meal for these wonderful veterans as a thank you for their service only if you can afford to. Please contact Beachmont VFW AUX at 150 Bennington St., Revere, MA. 02151 with a recipients’ address information and the Auxiliary will mail them an invite or please mail a $20 donation to Aux6712 to treat a veteran to dinner. Tickets are also available at VFW Post lounge now. We respectfully thank you and God Bless America. Reminder: The Beachmont VFW Hall is available NOW to the public for Rent for Family gatherings, Weddings and other Events. Please contact June Dennen, Hall Function Manager, 781-284-9724.

Free Lunches Offered

Mayor Brian M. Arrigo, the Revere Public Schools Committee, and School Superintendent Dr. Diane Kelly have announced that the Revere Public Schools will sponsor the Annual Summer Food Service Program at various locations throughout the City of Revere.

This program will provide a free lunch to all children at the following schools and sites through Friday, August 16. Select sites also serve breakfast.

Beachmont School (rear entrance) – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Paul Revere (cafeteria) – Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Revere Beach Pavilion #2 – Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sonny Myers Park – Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Costa Park – Lunch 11a.m. to 1p.m.

Rose Street Recreational Center – 11:30a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adams Court (Cooledge St) – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ciarlone Tot Lot – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louis Pasteur Park – 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Menus are subject to change and locations are always subject to close depending on participation.

Boncore Helps Pass Bill to Protect Public Unions

Last week Sen. Joseph Boncore and the Massachusetts Senate passed An Act Relative to Collective Bargaining Dues.

The bill helps protect a public unions’ ability to effectively represent all workers in labor agreements following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case Janus v. AFSCME.

“Today’s vote, which comes exactly one year after the misguided Janus ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, makes clear that the Senate will always put working families of Massachusetts first,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “Public workers are the backbone of our economy and deserve the ability to fight for fair wages, access affordable health care and work in safe conditions. I look forward to seeing this legislation become law.”

In its 5-4 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court weakened the ability of public sector unions to advocate for workers — both members and non-members — in contractual and collective bargaining activities. The decision significantly limited a union’s authority to charge fees of non-members, potentially cutting off critical resources used in the effort to fairly represent all workers at the negotiating table.

“The Constitutional right to organize and collectively bargain is a basic tenant of our democracy. Last year, conservative activists on the Supreme Court curbed this right in the Janus decision,” said Transportation Committee Chair Sen. Joseph Boncore (D-Winthrop), who sponsored a version of the legislation last session. “Today, the Senate corrected this injustice and took action to ensure workers across the Commonwealth have the ability to fight for a better quality of life for their families.”

An Act Relative to Collective Bargaining Dues would enable public sector unions to charge reasonable fees of non-members for costs related to representation. The decision to charge workers who choose not to pay union dues would be optional and left to the organization’s discretion. The legislation would also ensure the union has access to appropriate worker contact information and codifies a union’s ability to meet with newly hired employees on worksites.

After enactment by the House and Senate, the legislation moves on to the Governor’s desk.

Help Shape the Future of Revere

The City of Revere and the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) continue their comprehensive master planning process, and launched an online survey to gather community feedback on the public’s vision for what Revere could look like in the future. The survey is part of Next Stop Revere, a master plan that will help shape the City’s policy, project, and budget decisions for the next 15 to 20 years.

“We are thrilled with the high level of community involvement and feedback thus far” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “This master planning process gives us the opportunity to define what our city looks like for future generations. Your feedback is invaluable and we encourage all residents to check out the survey.”

The master plan will guide the future physical and economic development of Revere based on the community’s vision and goals. The survey includes questions about how the town could change in the next two decades in regards to transportation, housing, economic development, public services, recreation, and more. The online survey will take about 10-20 minutes to complete and can be accessed at mapc.ma/revere.

There will be several other opportunities to participate in the planning process, including focus groups and pop-ups at community events throughout the summer and fall. Keep track of upcoming events atdashboards.mysidewalk.com/next-stop-revere/schedule-documents.

Translated versions of the survey will be distributed in the next few weeks. For more information on the project or questions about translation, email [email protected]