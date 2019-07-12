Farmers’ Market Set to Begin on July 12

The Grand Opening of the Revere’s Farmers’ Market will take place Friday from 12 noon to 6 p.m. with a special ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. to mark the fifth year of the market’s existence on the American Legion lawn at 249 Broadway.

The Revere Farmers’ Market is an initiative of Revere on the Move, a collaboration between the city of Revere’s Healthy Community Initiatives department and the MGH Revere CARES Coalition.

Dimple Rana, director of Healthy Community Initiatives, is pleased to announce extended hours to 6 p.m. to accommodate more people and the inclusion of more farmers. The market runs every Friday until October.

“There will be music, games, face painting, popcorn, and food for the kids,” Rana said, adding that there is special summer meals program from noon to 1:30 p.m. for kids up to the age of 18.

For the second year in a row the farm manager is Britney Soa, a recent Revere High School grad bound for UMass-Lowell.

Farmers taking part in the market include Farmer Dave, Flats Mentor Farm, Arrowhead Farm and Riverdale Farm. Also returning are Eloti Boston, a favorite local Mexican corn vendor and Maria’s Taqueria food truck. There will also Grateful Tastes, Mann’s Garden Center and Outdoor Rx

From 12:30 – 1 p.m. there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Brian Arrigo, Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo, State Sen. Joe Boncore, and Ashley Randle, assistant commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture, and more.

From Noon – 4 p.m.

• Guitarist Charlie from 40 Million Feet entertains or spice things up from

• 5 – 7 p.m.

– Veronica Robles Cultural Center will lead “Salsa on the Lawn” for beginners all the way to the experts. Come learn or enjoy!

Funding for the 2019 Farmers’ Market comes from contributors such as:

MGH Revere Healthcare Center for their financial contribution of $4,000 for this season’s Revere Farmers’ Market operations.

• Revere CARES Coalition for their financial contribution of $1,000 for the Farmers’ Market operations.

• City of Revere for providing us $10,000 from the Community Development Block Grant for the Farmers Market Matching Program.

• Massachusetts Attorney General’s Healthy Summer Youth Jobs Grant in the amount of $2,956.80 which will fund the seasonal Farmers Market youth job positions.

• Last but not least, the Urban Farming Committee received the New England Grassroots Fund “Grow Grant” in the amount of $2,975 for educational workshops on urban farming over the next year.