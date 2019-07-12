‘Games of Coverage’ Brings Volleyball Tourney to Revere Beach Sunday, July 14

The Massachusetts Health Connector is hosting its first-ever ‘Games of Coverage’ volleyball tournament on Revere Beach Sunday, July 14.

This is a free event featuring music from local DJs and MCs and prizes for the top teams. Free refreshments and snacks will be provided.

The location is on Revere Beach, directly across from the Blue Line Wonderland station and MBTA parking lot.

Come as a team of four, or as individuals, and organizers will set you up on a team. To R.S.V.P. as a team or for questions, email [email protected]

Jason Lefferts, communications director at the Massachusetts Health Connector, said they are looking for unique events and hosting the first-ever ‘Games of Coverage’ volleyball tournament on Revere Beach Sunday, July 14 is a start.

“We’ve been experimenting with unique events and activations this summer to get the word out about health coverage,” he added.

Massachusetts leads the nation in health coverage, he said, but there is still work to do to reach the remaining uninsured population, which includes a lot of diverse, young residents.

Why the organizers choose Revere Beach?

“Revere Beach is a beautiful place to spend a summer Sunday. Revere and the surrounding communities are very diverse with many newcomers to Massachusetts who can benefit from information on health coverage,” Lefferts said.

Organizers expect to have a good number of teams participating. Teams or individuals who want to R.S.V.P. can contact [email protected]

There will be two volleyball courts set up.

“This is about having fun more than having a formal tournament,” Lefferts said. “We’re doing teams of four. Anyone can join up and we will get through as many games as we can from 10 a.m. to approximately 2 p.m. We will have free swag and prizes will include gift cards for players on the winning team.”