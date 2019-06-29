Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Fielding graduates From Tufts University

Paige Fielding of Revere graduated from Tufts University on May 19, 2019 with a degree in Psychology (BS), Magna Cum Laude during a university-wide commencement ceremony that featured an address by award-winning actress and activist Alfre Woodard.

Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and Grafton, Massachusetts, and in Talloires, France, is recognized among the premier research universities in the United States. Tufts enjoys a global reputation for academic excellence and for the preparation of students as leaders in a wide range of professions. A growing number of innovative teaching and research initiatives span all Tufts campuses, and collaboration among the faculty and students in the undergraduate, graduate and professional programs across the university’s schools is widely encouraged.

Morales Named to Dean’s List

Evelin Morales, Class of 2021, from Revere was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the spring semester of the 2018-19 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Located in Lewisburg, Pa., Bucknell University is a highly selective private liberal arts university that offers majors in the arts, engineering, humanities, management, and social and natural sciences, along with broad opportunities outside of class, to its 3,600 undergraduates. Graduate programs are available in select disciplines. Students benefit from a small student-faculty ratio of 9:1, personal attention from faculty, leadership opportunities, and excellent graduation rates and career outcomes.

Emmanuel College Names Students to Dean’s List

In honor of their outstanding academic achievement, Emmanuel College has named more than 700 students to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester. The following local students were awarded:

Prisila Alesio of Revere

Ayse Bali of Revere

Leslie Constancia-Portillo of Revere

Vanessa Gutierrez of Revere

Sarah Habbour of Revere

Aysha Hoang of Revere

Marc Maniscalco of Revere

Leanna Martinez of Revere

Regina Messina of Revere

Meloee Nazaire of Revere

Peter Nguyen of Revere

Hayley Petrozzelli of Revere

Kasey Sierra of Revere

Jessica Ventura of Revere

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 60 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.