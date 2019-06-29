Vincent Recognized By SAVE

Saugus Action Volunteers for the Environment (SAVE) recently held their business dinner meeting at the Continental in Saugus. During the event, President of organization Ann Devlin recognized and honored State Rep. RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere) for her “unswerving commitment to environmental issues and the health and safety of her constituents.”

“[Rep.] Vincent, a founding member of the Alliance for Health and the Environment, consistently stands in the forefront of these issues to safeguard and protect those she represents, and we want to thank her.” said Ann Devlin.

“Thank you to Ann Devlin and the members of SAVE for not only standing shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against expansion of the Wheelabrator Saugus ash landfill, but also for your unwavering commitment to protecting and preserving the environment for the town of Saugus and beyond,” said Representative Vincent. “I commend SAVE for being a founding member of the ‘Alliance for Health and Environment’ which, along with other prestigious environmental groups, has been amazing in the fight against expansion of the unlined ash landfill and incinerator in Saugus.”

The evening also featured a keynote address John Hite from the Conservation Law Foundation in attendance to discuss Zero Waste initiatives and the importance of consumer responsibility in recycling.