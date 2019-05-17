News Briefs

Book, Cookie and Plant Sale at St. John’s Episcopal Church

On Saturday May 18, 9am to 1pm, St John’s will be welcoming shoppers and browsers at 222 Bowdoin Street.

St John’s is once again in full spring swing, preparing for its eleventh annual Book, Cookie and Plant Sale, another event that has shaped the Winthrop community by welcoming readers, cookie connoisseurs, and gardeners alike to join interests and conviviality.

The aroma of an irresistible assortment of cookies, including some that are gluten free, all lovingly home baked by parishioners, will guide patrons to the entrance. Tea and coffee are complimentary. Shoppers will enjoy sampling their book purchases, along with their baked selections, at comfortable indoor seating.

St John’s parishioners are actively plundering their gardens for a sizable array of plants, splitting perennials and culling seedlings from their private plots. There will be knowledgeable fellow gardeners on hand to offer planting advice and share horticulture tips, making this an optimal event for gardeners of all skill levels. In the May spirit, shoppers will also find various garden-inspired gift items.

A veritable sea of books, priced to sell, will be arranged by category, to be relished by readers of all interests and ages. Parishioners are clearing off their bookshelves to make way for even more books, and St John’s invites the public to do the same. Prior to May 18, all manner of books, with the exception of encyclopedias, may be donated by the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St John’s Parish Hall, located at 222 Bowdoin St. (corner of Bowdoin and Buchanan streets) in Winthrop. Boxed or bagged books may also be dropped off on the Rectory porch at 231 Bowdoin St.

The St John’s Episcopal Church website is at http://www.stjohnsepiscopal-winthropma.org/, where upcoming events and observances are posted in detail. The church and parish hall are wheelchair accessible.

Day at Foxwoods Planned

The Joe Guarino and St. Lazarus Bowling League is having a day trip to Foxwoods on Sunday, June 24.

The buses leave at 7:45am from St. Lazarus Church on Ashley Street East Boston.

The cost is $28 per person which includes a $10 food coupon and $10 in slot play.

Muffins, turnovers and juices are served on the bus.

For tickets call: Nunny Celona at 781-245-6622 or JG at 617-571-6027.

Northeast Metro Tech Invites Community to Open House for Class of 2022

Superintendent David DiBarri would like to invite freshmen interested in attending Northeast Metro Tech to come to an open house later this month onWednesday, May 22 from 6-7:30 p.m.

The Northeast Metro Tech, is located at 100 Hemlock Road Northeast currently has available spots for the class of 2022 in several technical areas of study, including:Automotive Collision Repair & Refinishing

Business Technology

Cosmetology

Culinary Arts

Metal Fabrication

Robotics and Automation

Tours will be available for students to visit the six shops and faculty will be available to answer questions on academics, sports clubs and admissions.

“For students in ninth grade who are thinking about making a change, we encourage you to attend and learn more about the great opportunities here at Northeast,” Superintendent DiBarri said.

Those who have already submitted an application for 10th grade do not need to submit a second application. Contact Wanda DeLeon in the admissions office for any changes at 781-246-0810, ext.1302.

There is a CharlieCard for everyone

It’s now easier for everyone to obtain an MBTA CharlieCard. The cards are available from the Healthy Community Initiatives office on the lower level of Revere City Hall during regular City Hall business hours.

“We’re always glad when City Hall can make life a little easier for our residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “With the MBTA moving more and more of their operation to automated processes, obtaining a Charlie Pass is the most convenient way to have ready access and take advantage of reduced fares on both the train and bus lines. And the cards can be loaded several different ways, including the convenience of few simple steps on the internet.”

The cards can be loaded with monetary value for subway or bus fares at the MBTA Train Stations, participating convenience stores in Revere and online at the MyCharlie Account Center on the MBTA‘s webpage. Having a CharlieCard can save a rider time and money. Using a CharlieCard to board, a train reduces a rider’s one-way fare by $.50 and reduces ones bus fare by $.30.

The MBTA also offers discounted CharlieCards for Seniors 65+, people with disabilities and students.

Senior 65+ CharlieCard registration will be held at the Rossetti Cowen Senior Center, located at 25 Winthrop Ave., on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Seniors should have with them a picture id such as a valid Massachusetts Driver’s License, Massachusetts ID Card or a valid Passport. Passes will be mailed to the applicant’s home.

The Youth Pass is for youth age 12-18 not enrolled in middle or high school or young adults age 18 – 25 enrolled in an accepted GED, job training, or state or federal benefit program. Verification of eligibility is completed at the Revere Public Library located at 179 Beach Street. Passes will be mailed to applicant’s address.

Student Passes for Revere’s middle school or high school aged students are available at Revere High School

“ I am very pleased to have offered this motion and equally pleased that is was approved by Mayor Arrigo” said Ward 3 Councillor, Arthur Guinasso, “Providing access to CharlieCards will help our residents access the MBTA’s rail and bus lines. Many of the residents I have spoken with, did not know how to obtain a CharlieCard and that there is a discounted pass for Senior 65+. The current construction on the Tobin Bridge will create additional traffic on our roads and in our neighborhoods for the next few years. Having the CharlieCards readily available for our residents to ride instead of drive will relieve some of this traffic.”

The MBTA will be switching to AFC 2.0, a cash less fare system in late 2020 or early 2021. The MBTA will not accept cash on buses or trolleys once this system is in place. Riders will need a pre-loaded CharlieCard before boarding. The City’s goal in promoting and distributing CharlieCards to its residents will ease the transition from cash to card once the AFC 2.0 fare system is operational.

Metropolitan Beaches Commission To Hold Regional Review

The Metropolitan Beaches Commission (MBC) will hold a public hearing on Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. – noon at the UMass Boston Campus Center 3rd Floor Ballroom C to review the preliminary results of the Commission’s public hearings held in Lynn, Nahant, Revere, Winthrop, East Boston, South Boston, Dorchester, Quincy and Hull.

The MBC was created by the Legislature in 2007. It was made a permanent legislative commission in 2014, charged with making findings and recommendations to improve management and maintenance on the region’s public beaches from Nahant to Nantasket owned by the Commonwealth and managed by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). The Commission is co-chaired by Senator Brendan Crighton of Lynn and Representative RoseLee Vincent of Revere, and has been led and managed since its inception in partnership with Save the Harbor/Save the Bay.

This hearing is open to the public, and will give the nearly 500 people who took part in local MBC hearings in 2018 and 2019 the opportunity to make sure that the Commission accurately captured their hopes and concerns for their beach.

On June 4th, the MBC will hold a public hearing at the State House to hear from the DCR on their plans for the metropolitan region’s public beaches in 2019. The Commission also will take expert testimony on best practice for managing beach parking, marine mammal disposal, and the importance of free events and programs to the region’s waterfront neighborhoods and beachfront communities.

Following the State House Hearing, the MBC will prepare a final report on their findings and recommendations which they will release to the Legislature, DCR and the public in late June or early July.

For more information on this hearing or the Metropolitan Beaches Commission, please contact Bruce Berman at [email protected] or on his cell at 617-293-6243 or Andrea Patton at 617-451-2860 ext. 1006 or by email to [email protected]