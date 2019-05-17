State Police, Ocean View Kennel Rescue Stranded Coyote

When Massachusetts State Police Trooper Carlo Mastromattei responded to a call for a wounded dog in the road on Revere Beach Parkway in Revere on the night of Sunday, May 5, the type of dog he found was not exactly what he’d expected.

State Police officer Carlo Mastromattei and Ocean View Kennel’s Lisa Cutting. The pup in the safety and care of AnnBeth for the evening.

Trooper Mastromattei, who was on patrol out of State Police-Revere, pulled up to the animal’s location, on the edge of the busy roadway near Suffolk Downs, and saw a small frightened, solitary coyote pup. The pup’s mother was nowhere in sight.

This little coyote pup was found Sunday night on Revere Beach Pkwy near Suffolk Downs and successfully rescued and sheltered with the help of Mass.

Realizing the danger the pup was in on the busy parkway, Trooper Mastromattei contacted environmental, wildlife, and local animal control officials, but no one was available to assist. So he then called Ocean View Kennels in Revere, and the kennel’s owner, Lisa Cutting, responded and helped Trooper Mastromattei secure the pup in a crate.

But the baby coyote’s adventure was far from over. Trooper Mastromattei took the pup to his girlfriend AnnBeth (the couple are devoted animal lovers), and the pup stayed in the crate in her house overnight. As you can see in the photos, he received great care.

The next day, Ocean View Kennel transported the pup to Tufts Wildlife in North Grafton, where he was examined and determined to be healthy. The little guy is going to be transferred to the care of a wildlife specialist in the Berkshires, who will rehabilitate him and acclimate him to life in the wild, where he will eventually be released to live out his life.

The Department offers its sincere thanks to Trooper Mastromattei, his girlfriend, Ocean View Kennels, and Tufts for their compassionate care for this beautiful little creature.