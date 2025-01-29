Lane Closures Now in Effect for Route 16 Bridge over Broadway

Special to the Journal

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing lane closures on Route 16 in the area of the bridge over Route 107 in Revere. The lane closures will begin on Tuesday, January 28, and will remain in place 24/7 to facilitate targeted repairs on the bridge. The repairs will be completed in three phases.

During the first phase, the following work will be included:

• Route 16 eastbound will be reduced to two travel lanes and Route 16 westbound will be reduced to one travel lane approaching the bridge.

• Lane shifts, pedestrian path detours and parking restrictions will be in place on the section of Route 107 (Broadway) between the Route 16 eastbound on/off ramps and the Taft Street/Page Street intersection.

• Parking restrictions will be in place on the section of the Route 16 westbound off ramp approaching Route 107 (Broadway).

• Heavy trucks traveling on Route 16 westbound will be directed to exit Route 16 prior to the bridge, using the off ramp to Route 107 northbound, and then either continue straight across Route 107 (Broadway), using the on ramp to rejoin Route 16 westbound after the bridge; or turn left for destinations on Route 107 southbound. Modifications to the intersection of Route 107 (Broadway) and the Route 16 westbound ramps will be in place, including a temporary, portable traffic signal, to facilitate these movements safely and efficiently.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes during this repair effort. Detour signage will be in place to guide traffic around the work area.

Appropriate signage, law enforcement details, and advanced message boards will be activated to inform drivers of the situation.

Drivers traveling through the affected area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

The first phase of repairs is expected to be completed in mid-March with overall completion of the project expected in early May. An updated advisory will be issued ahead of the start of the second phase of repairs.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

Phase 2 – estimated three weeks

In phase 2, two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction on Revere Beach Parkway (Route 16). On Broadway (Route 107), the temporary traffic signal will remain at the Route 16 westbound off ramp and traffic will continue to be shifted to the westerly side with one lane of traffic in each direction. The work zone on Broadway (Route 107) will impact vehicular and pedestrian traffic and will require temporary parking restrictions on Broadway and the Route 16 westbound off ramp.

Phase 3 – estimated four weeks, including restoration of existing traffic layout

In phase 3, two lanes of traffic will be open in each direction on Revere Beach Parkway (Route 16). On Broadway (Route 107), traffic will be shifted to the easterly side and will be reduced to one lane of traffic in each direction during temporary nighttime operations. The work zone on Broadway (Route 107) will impact vehicular and pedestrian traffic, primarily during overnight periods, and may require temporary parking restrictions.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

• Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

• Visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

• Follow @MassDOT on X (formerly known as Twitter) to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.