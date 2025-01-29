Election Commissioner Leaves for DCR job

By Adam Swift

Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey has stepped down from his position after a little more than three years on the job to take a new position with the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Fahey thanked a long list of people and organizations who have helped make the nearly dozen elections he has overseen in his time in Revere successful.

Former Revere Election Commissioner Paul Fahey.

Fahey also noted that it has never been more important than now to ensure fair and successful elections.

“Misinformation and disinformation about the electoral process have been endemic in recent years,” Fahey stated. “It’s almost entirely inaccurate and deceitful by those who perpetrate the lies and falsehoods. Don’t let it mislead or deceive you.”

He also thanked the people of Revere for their support and encouragement over the last few years.

“With few exceptions, I have felt welcomed as someone new to the City,” Fahey stated. “Now that I also live here, I look forward to strengthening those relationships.”

Prior to working in Revere, Fahey served as the chief of staff to mayors in Amesbury and Methuen, as well as running his own consulting group.

“Former Commissioner Fahey is incredibly passionate about the democratic process: detail-oriented, knowledgeable, and a strong leader of his team,” said Mayor Patrick Keefe. “He made elections move with ease and the highest degree of security and professionalism. We will miss Paul, but we wish him the best of luck on his new adventure.”

To fill the election commissioner role, Keefe said the city has an interview panel scheduled, and that he hopes to present the most qualified candidate with an offer in the coming weeks.