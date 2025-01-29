News Briefs

City receives distinguised budget award

Government Finance Officers Association is pleased to announce that City of Revere, Massachusetts received GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its budget.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves as:

• a policy document

• a financial plan

• an operations guide

• a communications device

Budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.

Mayor Patrick Keefe commented, “Congratulations to our Finance Department on this exceptional award. I’m not surprised that this hardworking team is being recognized for their careful preparation of our budget, their outstanding work ethic, and attention to detail. I’m proud of this well-balanced, responsible budget that we put together for FY2025 and appreciative of the team I worked with to get it done.”

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.

Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 22,500 members and the communities they serve.