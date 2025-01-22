Peaks At Valley

Revere resident Tony Ferullo earns his 300th career basketball coaching victory

By Cary Shuman

When Tony Ferullo’s Mystic Valley Regional Charter School Eagles took the floor for a Jan. 15 league game against Notre Dame Academy in Tyngsborough, Ferullo had 299 career victories in his pocket.

With a four-game homestand upcoming, there was the potentiality that if Mystic Valley were to lose to its hosts, Win No. 300 would almost assuredly happen in the Eagles’ home gymnasium in Malden. And knowing Ferullo’s legendary status at the school (he is the only boys basketball coach in MVRCS history and universally respected in the sport), the gym would have been packed with appreciative ex-players, alumni, former coaches, friends, and faculty – and undoubtedly there would have been congratulatory signs, a ceremonial No. 300 basketball, and a celebratory cake.

But Ferullo and his team weren’t about to let their destiny be sidetracked one day. In fact, the Ferullo Five (and reserves) went out and had a marvelous offensive performance to bring their beloved coach his 300th victory and a milestone he will cherish forever.

Behind a dominating, career-high 27-point,15 rebound performance from 6-foot-4-inch junior center Mitchel Damas, the Eagles defeated Notre Dame, 92-58.

“That was the best game Mitchel’s played, ever,” lauded Ferullo afterwards. “And our kids came out with a lot of intensity. They really wanted to get this win.”

Mitchel’s brother, senior captain Carl Damas, contributed a triple-double: 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 steals. Dalton Kinnon, the team’s leading scorer averaging 20 points per game, netted 23 points for the Eagles.

Ferullo’s Eagles improved to 8-2 and 5-0 in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

“I didn’t think we were going to be this good,” said Ferullo. “We were supposed to have six seniors, but three kids decided to not return to the team. I had only 24 kids try out. So, I put 12 on JV, 12 on varsity. When I do pre-game preparations, I’m in the room with just seven kids, because the other five kids are playing up and down (participating in the JV and varsity games).”

After coaching at Newman Prep for one season and at Revere High School for five seasons, Ferullo applied for the head coaching position at Mystic Valley.

“I had never heard of Mystic Valley,” said Ferullo. “I sent them the resume. They called me in for an interview. I didn’t know what I was walking into. The school had started in 1998 with 500 kids in grades 1-5. My first team consisted of sophomores, freshmen, eighth graders, and seventh graders and we played a varsity schedule. “I had a seventh-grade point guard, and when he got double-teamed, you couldn’t even see him.”

Ferullo, 69, is now in his 21st season competing in the CAC against mostly large vocational school programs. His teams have qualified for the MIAA Tournament in 15 seasons. Six of his players have reached the 1,000-point club.

Captains congratulate their coach

Mystic Valley tri-captains Chris Janvier, Carl Damas, and Dalton Kinnon talked about coach Ferullo’s earnest approach to the game and the close-knit atmosphere he has created in the Mystic Valley boys basketball program.

“I’m really proud of him for getting his 300th win,” said Janvier. “He’s kind of a tough coach on us sometimes, but at the end of the day, we’re all a family, we’re all together, and we’re all very honored that he is our coach.”

Kinnon said Ferullo’s positive impact on the players’ lives extends well beyond the basketball court.

“He’s a great guy. He’s one of those people that whenever you need him, day or night, he’ll there for you on and off the court,” said Kinnon. “He’s like an uncle or a grandfather. And as a coach, of course, he has 300 wins, so he can get it done on the court as well.”

Carl Damas expressed the sense of pride and togetherness he feels every time he puts on the Mystic Valley uniform.

“We had great execution in this game, doing all the things that Coach Ferullo teaches us,” said Damas. “I love how we all came together and I’m so proud of Coach for getting his 300th win. He’s been in the game for a long time and knows the ins and outs of basketball. He just deserves this recognition. I’m so happy for him.”

Mitchel Damas also expressed joy for helping his coach reach the milestone.

“This was an important night for our coach,” said Damas. “This was my best game. I love playing basketball for Mystic. I want to thank God. All glory to God.”

Reflecting on his

achievement

Tony Ferullo’s 300th victory was featured on the WHDH-TV Channel 7 news broadcast.

“I love the kids at Mystic because they’re so respectful,” said Ferullo. “The phone hasn’t stopped ringing with congratulations. I have kids from over the years calling me. They’re telling me that they are now coaching youth basketball, and they’re using the same plays that we used to run. It’s all part of the legacy. I just thank God for the opportunity to spend a good portion of my life doing something I really love to do. If I can impact the lives of a young kid, a little bit here and there, I think I’m doing something positive, right?”