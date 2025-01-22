RHS Roundup

RHS girls win 6th place medal at MSTCA Relays; set five RHS marks

The trio of Liv Yuong, Gemma Stamatopoulos, and Mayyah Ndi brought home a sixth place medal in the high jump for the Revere High girls indoor track and field team at Friday’s MSTCA Division 1 Relays at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center.

Yuong’s leap of 4′-10.25″ was tied for third-place overall among all of the individual competitors. Stamatopoulos’s jump of 4′-7.75″ was tied for ninth-best and Ndi’s leap of 4′-2″ brought home the sixth-place finish for her team.

It should be noted that this was the first time that the RHS girls had competed in this event at the Relays, which means that their combined height of 12.87 meters established an RHS school record.

There also were a number of other strong performances turned in by Lady Patriot tracksters on the afternoon, with many of the performances also setting new RHS school records.

The girls’ distance medley quartet of Genevieve Zierten, Rania Hamdani, Stamatopoulos, and Olivia Rupp finished in 12th place with a time of 14:10.67 and shattered the previous RHS mark that was set last year by almost a full minute.

“Rania (who had just competed for the record-setting sprint medley team) ran a split of 69 in the 400m,” said RHS head coach Racquel MacDonald-Ciambelli. “Gemma, fresh off an 800 in the SMR and a 4′-8″ high jump, came back to split a 2:34 in the 800. Olivia split a 5:48 one-mile, a personal record (PR) split for her. It also is super-important to note that no member of this relay team is a senior, so they likely will be able to go for this record again next year.”

The girls’ 1600 meter sprint medley foursome of Ashley Cabrera Rodriguez, Danni Hope Randall, Hamdani, and Stamatopoulos came across in 13th place with a clocking of 4:35.23 that broke the old RHS school record by seven seconds that had been set in 2018. “Rania ran a 66 400m split (a PR for her) and Gemma Stamatopoulos ran a 2:31 800m split (also a PR),” noted Macdonald-Ciambelli.

In the long jump relay, the trio of Yuong, Cabrera-Rodriguez, and Vranic finished in 16th place. “We had never competed in this event before, so they set a new school record,” MacDonald-Ciambelli noted.

In the shot-put relay, the threesome of Francoise Kodjo, Jocelyn Lazo, and Aidah Louaddi, finished in 17th place with a total distance of 23.26m, which broke the previous school record by over two meters (more than six feet).

In addition, the girls’ shuttle hurdle team of Yuong, Basma Sahibi, Neyla Vranic, and Dayana Ortega claimed an impressive 13th place finish with a time of 34.93.

“The girls competed in only seven events and set five school records at the Relays,” said MacDonald-Ciambelli. “It was an outstanding day for the program. Overall, we saw some stellar performances, with many athletes setting more than one school record. The girls had a long night, but proved that their endurance and fitness is top tier and they are ready to show up for championship season. I can’t wait to see what these girls deliver as we head into the end of January and February.”

On the boys side, the quartet of Oliver Escobar, Jeremy X., Kenan Batic, and Youness Chahid finished just off the medal podium with a ninth-place effort in the 1600 meter sprint medley with a time of 3:49.66, which was just 1.41 off the eighth-place team.

Undefeated girls and boys track teams face Somerville Monday for 2025 GBL title

The undefeated Revere High boys and girls indoor track and field teams are scheduled to meet similarly undefeated Somerville in the final dual-meet of the season to decide the Greater Boston League title this coming Monday (January 27) at the Reggie Lewis Athletic Center.

Both the girls and boys squads improved to 6-0 with victories over Chelsea and Lynn English in a tri-meet held at the Reggie this past Thursday. Full results of that tri-meet will appear in next week’s Journal.

RHS boys hoop hosts Chelsea Tues.

Merullo Fieldhouse will be rockin’ ‘n rollin’ next Tuesday evening (January 28) when the Revere High boys basketball team hosts Greater Boston League (GBL) archrival Chelsea. The opening tip-off is set for 7:00.

The ancient rivalry between the hoop programs — which originally dates back to the 1920s –was reinvigorated about 15 years ago when they renewed relations (after an absence of about 20 years) while Chelsea was a member of the Commonwealth Conference. With both schools now back in the GBL, their twice-yearly encounters, known to all as the “Battle of Broadway,” have become even more intense.

Coach David Leary and his crew prevailed in the teams’ first meeting in front of a packed house at Chelsea High by a score of 74-51 that was not indicative of the closeness of the game. Revere held a tight 52-45 lead after three quarters before pulling away in the final eight minutes.

The Patriots, who stand at 4-6 at the halfway mark of the season, were scheduled to travel to GBL foe Malden this Saturday afternoon for a 1:00 tip-off.

RHS boys battle well vs. Classical, but fall short, 61-57

The Revere High boys basketball team put up a good fight against Lynn Classical last Thursday at Merullo Fieldhouse, but came up short by a score of 61-57 to the Rams, who are in first place in the Greater Boston League.

The Patriots trailed 11-7 at the end of the first period, with senior tri-captain Ethan Day (12 points, five rebounds), junior forward Zaney Kayembe (four points, four rebounds), and freshman Charles Dobre (15 points, six rebounds) providing the offense.

Classical controlled the second period, as the Rams pounded the offensive boards for second-chance buckets to move out to a 31-19 advantage at the half. Senior forward Gio Alexandre had a nice basket plus the foul, Day chipped in another basket and a pair of free throws, Kayembe added a put-back, and Dobre hit a corner three-pointer for the Revere scoring.

The Patriots came out after the intermission and did a much-better job on defense, especially on their defensive boards. On offense, senior forward Erick Mayorga (nine points, four rebounds) drained a trey from the top and had a nice finish on the break. Dobre had two athletic finishes on the fast break and sank a corner three, as Revere cut the gap to 42-35 heading into the final quarter.

The fourth quarter turned into an up-tempo, back-and-forth battle that saw the Patriots edge closer to the Rams. Day, Mayorga, and Dobre each had baskets and senior tri-captain Avi Lung (16 points, three steals) had 12 points in the quarter, including a three-pointer and three free throws after being fouled shooting a three, cutting the Classical lead to 57-54 with 3:38 to go.

Unfortunately, that would prove to be as close as the Patriots would get. The Rams made all but one free throw down the stretch to hang on for the 61-57 win. “Lynn Classical was dominant on the offensive boards in the first half and that really put us behind in this one,” said RHS head coach David Leary after the hard-fought contest,.”We battled back and showed some flashes, but we have to play more consistently the entire game in order to win games. We just need to keep grinding.”

RHS girls host Chelsea, Salem

The Revere High girls basketball team, which stands at 5-6 on the season, will host Greater Boston League rival Chelsea tomorrow (Thursday) and non-league opponent Salem on Friday. The opening tip for both contests is set for 6:00 at Merullo Fieldhouse.

Coach Ariana Rivera and her crew, who are coming off a 29-22 victory over GBL opponent Malden and a 48-37 loss to GBL rival Somerville this past week, will travel to GBL foe Lynn Classical on Monday.