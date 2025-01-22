Letter to the Editor

Thank You, Revere

Dear Editor,

On behalf of the Revere Police Department, I would like to express my sincerest gratitude for the incredible generosity shown by our citizens, donors and business partners during our Revere Police 25th Annual Toy Drive Season. Due to the generous efforts of our community partners, we were able to ensure that any Revere families in need had a wonderful Christmas.

Thank you to all our donors: Mayor Patrick Keefe and his City Hall employees, St. Jean’s Credit Union and School Committeeman John Kingston, Roxanne Aiello from the Jack Satter House, Rachel from Suffolk Downs and HYM, Christina and Jack from the Rumney Flats, Jimmy Leary, The Musto Family, The Wells Family, Kathi-Anne Reinstein, MA State Representative Jessica Giannino, Aleta from Olivia’s Organics, Erika DiCicco from Dance Revolution, Pat Nedeau, Dennis Conroy, The Auch and Power Family, Scott and Danielle Greenman from Shock Fast Pitch of Revere, Anessa Schena from the Revere Lodge of Elks, Mass Badge and our Mr. and Mrs.

Santa.

Lastly, I would be like to give a special thank you to the women and men of the Revere Police Department. Thank you to my Uniformed Patrol Division, who assisted in the delivery of toys when needed and thank you to those Revere Police Department employees, sworn and civilian, who donated their time and toy donations ensuring the success of our 25th Annual Toy Drive.

Their contributions are truly appreciated and have made a difference for those in our community.

In closing, it was great to see such community spirit during the Holiday Season! Together, we made a difference.

David Callahan

Revere Police Chief