Obituaries 01-22-2025

Eleanor Hahesy

Retired Art Teacher

Eleanor T. (Doherty) Hahesy, a retired public school art teacher and recent resident of Hopkinton, died at her home, in the loving presence of her devoted family, on January 14 following a long period of declining health. She was 82 years old.

Born in Everett, Mrs. Hahesy grew up in nearby Revere, attended Mount Saint Joseph Academy, Boston, and graduated from the Massachusetts College of Art and Design with a bachelor of fine arts in painting and drawing.

She began her career in the Boston public schools in 1964, teaching there for six years. In August of 1970, she married James E. Hahesy, Jr., and the couple relocated to the Pioneer Valley, where Mr. Hahesy, a former Army officer, was beginning an administrative career in the Connecticut state college and university system. Mrs. Hahesy, who had earned a master’s in education from Cambridge College, began teaching that year in the Springfield Public Schools. She went on to teach in Springfield for 30 years, helping students of all backgrounds and every level of ability to discover and express their “inner artist.”

A woman of great poise and humor, Eleanor commanded the classroom quietly, respecting and encouraging each and every student. She seldom raised her voice while drawing easily upon her skills and experience to inspire all who were in her classes. For most of their lives, Mr. and Mrs. Hahesy resided in Longmeadow, where the couple raised their daughter, Elizabeth (Hahesy) Getchell, a product of the Longmeadow schools who went on to become an educator herself. The family belonged to St. Mary’s parish in that locality.

When her daughter, following graduation from Boston College, took a position at the Glenbrook Middle School in Longmeadow, Eleanor transferred to the Longmeadow school system to be closer to her and to witness Elizabeth’s progress in the profession. Eleanor taught at the Williams Middle School from 2000 to 2004, whereupon she retired and devoted herself to her own art, mainly painting with acrylics. Her works were subsequently exhibited in several juried shows in Boston and Springfield.

While spending time at the family’s vacation home in Wilmington, Vermont, Eleanor joined The Vermont Plein Air Painters and exhibited works at the Young and Constantine Gallery in Wilmington. She was also a member of the Wilbraham (Massachusetts) Art League and The Tobacco Valley Artists Association of Connecticut.

Besides her husband, Mrs. Hahesy is survived by her daughter, her son-in-law, Keith A. Getchell; her three grandchildren, Grace, Ella and James; her nieces, Kathleen Coffey, Maria Caron and Sheila Koutelis; and her nephew, Christopher Caron. She also leaves behind a large contingent of loving in-laws. The Getchells are longtime Hopkinton residents.

Mrs. Hahesy was the daughter of the late Michael W. and Anna Grace (McMackin) Doherty. She was predeceased by her brother, Michael, and her sister, Louise O’Sullivan.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, January 21, at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church St., Hopkinton. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated today, Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, Hopkinton. Prior to the funeral, family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home starting at 9:30 a.m. for procession to church. Interment immediately following the Funeral Mass will be in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Hopkinton.

Angelina R. Marco

A woman of deep faith

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation on Thursday, January 23rd from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Angelina R. (Ragucci) Marco, who died on Friday, January 17 at the Saugus Nursing Center in Saugus following a long illness. She was 88 years old. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 250 Revere St., Revere at 11 a.m., followed by interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden.

Angelina was born and raised in Boston’s North End to her late parents, Joseph J. and Josephine (Ginnino) Ragucci. She was one of six children. She was educated at St. Anthony’s School in the North End and was a graduate of the Julia Billiart High School, Class of 1958.

Angelina then worked at U.S. Trust Bank in Boston, and it was there that she would meet her husband, John Marco, who was a letter carrier on her route. They married on February 22, 1963 and settled in Revere. Angelina then changed jobs and began a career with the Internal Revenue Service in an administrative role, a career that spanned over 20 years. When she retired from the I.R.S., she then worked as a secretary for her husband, while he was the National Business Agent of New England for the U.S.P.S.

Angelina and her husband enjoyed traveling extensively, both on business and pleasure. She was also a woman who had a deep faith and was a devotee of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Revere.

She was the beloved wife of 59 years to the late John J. Marco, cherished sister of Carmine Ragucci of Maine and his late wife, Maria, Theresa Sabbio and her husband, Frank of Revere, Robert S. Ragucci and his wife, Cristina Q. of Lynn and the late John J. Ragucci and his surviving wife, Ann of Florida, the late Geraldine Romano and her surviving husband, Leo. She is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741. ?

Donna Marie Cross

Retired MBTA Secretary

A Funeral Service was held on Monday, January 20th in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza Beechwood Home for Funerals, for Donna Marie (Odierno) Cross who died peacefully on Friday, January 17 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston following a very brief illness. She was 79 years old. Interment was in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Donna Marie was born on July 20, 1945 in Boston to her parents, Alfred and Sophie Odierno. She was the youngest of three children and was raised and educated in Revere. A graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1963, she was a secretary for the M.B.T.A. for over 30 years.

She married her husband, Graham Cross in 1979, and the couple lived in Revere and Wakefield. She later returned to Revere in 2017.

Donna Marie remained very close to her family and always prioritized them.

She enjoyed casino trips with friends and family, and especially traveling to Las Vegas. She loved beating her brother, Paul, when they played cribbage together. She always enjoyed having a good glass of wine. She was all about family, friends and fun. She will always be loved and missed by her family.

She was the beloved wife of 42 years of the late Graham Cross, the devoted daughter of the late Alfred L. and Sophie (Piziura) Odierno, loving sister of Paul Odierno of Billerica and the late Arlene V. Pote; the cherished aunt of Patricia M. Pote of Revere, Susan V. Pote of Medford, Paula McDonald of Lunenburg, Scott Odierno of Malaysia and John Frances of Shrewsbury. She is also lovingly survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews.

Marie Russo

Of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere

Marie Russo of Lynnfield, formerly of Revere, passed away peacefully on January 17, 2025, at the age of 81.

Born on May 8, 1943, to the late Domenic and Josephine Vozzella, Marie was the beloved wife for over 60 years of the late Emanuel “Manny” Russo. She was the devoted mother of Salvatore Russo and his girlfriend, Karen Diliegro of Revere and Jamie Russo and his wife, Dawn of Lynnfield. A proud and loving grandmother, she cherished her grandchildren Lorenzo, Dominic and Jamie. Marie was the dear sister of the late Joe Vozzella and his wife, Roberta, and the late Annette Gaglione and her husband, Ronald.

Marie was born and raised in Boston’s historic North End. She later settled in Revere, where she and Manny lovingly raised their family. Before retiring, Marie was a dedicated laborer with Local 22.

Above all Marie enjoyed spending time with friends and family, she will be deeply missed.

Family and friends attended a Visitation at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere, on Tuesday, January 21, followed by a Prayer Service in the funeral home.

Kathleen DeLena

A special person, beautiful on the inside and out, and fiercely loyal with an unyielding moral compass

Kathleen M. (Crane) DeLena, 80, a longtime resident of Revere, passed away on January 18, 2025, surrounded by her sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, family and close friends.

Kathie was born on July 5, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles S. Crane and Rose M. (DeMartino) Crane. In an era of larger families, she was an only child but was never lonely. She was raised alongside many cousins in the DeMartino family and she fostered childhood friendships that lasted a lifetime.

Kathie attended Revere High School, where she was a soloist in the choir and was voted Best Looking for the class of 1962.

After a brief career as a dental assistant, Kathie married, had two boys, and settled in Revere, where she became a zealous advocate for the city’s children. She was twice elected President of the PTA for the Julia Ward Howe School and later, successfully challenged an unofficial dress code at the Mary T. Ronan School to the delight of students and parents in Beachmont.

In 1976, Kathie accepted a part-time office position with Pan American Airways. A role that allowed her to juggle motherhood and afforded her family the opportunity to travel. Later, she moved into a full-time role for the Pan Am Shuttle and then, a supervisory role with Delta Airlines, where she became a highly respected leader of the Delta Shuttle operations team.

In 2004, Kathie was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis, a rare, progressive illness of the respiratory system characterized by irreversible decline in lung function, with a life expectancy of less than ten years. Kathie, however, defied the odds, and for over twenty years filled every moment productively. More recently, when the need for supplemental oxygen limited her ability to see friends, shop, or bake, she shifted her attention to advising family and friends by phone. Whether it was a call, text, or social media comment, she responded promptly and thoughtfully, and was never shy about offering her opinion about anything.

Kathie will be deeply missed by her family, friends, coworkers at Delta, residents at the Atlantica, cousins and anyone with roots in Beachmont. She was a special person, beautiful on the inside and out, and fiercely loyal with an unyielding moral compass. Even when the progression of her illness left her depleted, she never wavered in support of her family or friends and relished every opportunity to contribute to the lives of her sons and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Robert C. DeLena and Mary Beth DeLena of Sudbury, and Jon C. DeLena and Joanne DeLena of Bedford, NH; and her grandchildren: Ryan C. DeLena, Abigail R. DeLena, Gabriella R. DeLena (Daniel Omoregie, fiancé), Riley J. DeLena and Jagger L. DeLena. In addition, she also leaves many cousins and Godchildren.

Kathie’s Life will be Celebrated in February. Details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Care Dimensions Hospice House, www.caredimensions.org/donate

Anthony J. DiBartolomeo

He was a man who worked hard, provided for his family and taught them many of life’s lessons

Family and friends attended Visiting Hours on Tuesday, January 21 in the Vertuccio Smith & Vazza, Beechwood Home for Funerals, 262 Beach St., Revere for Anthony J. DiBartolomeo, who died on Wednesday, January 15th at the Atrium at Veronica Drive in Danvers. He was 92 years old. A Funeral Service was conducted in the funeral home followed by interment and military honors in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

Anthony was a native of Caldari, Italy. He journeyed to America with his family at the age of seven. The family settled in Dorchester where Anthony, the oldest of his four siblings, was raised and educated. He was an alumnus of Boston Trade School in Dorchester, Class of 1951, where he studied auto mechanics. Anthony enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War and bravely served his country while in Germany. He was later honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal. Anthony then returned home and began working as an auto mechanic.

He married his wife “Millie” and the couple moved to Revere. Together they raised their four sons. Anthony left being a mechanic and became a salesman for Sears & Roebuck. He specialized in selling appliances and he worked at the Boston location and later in Burlington.

His career spanned over 30 years. In his retirement, he and his wife moved to Saugus, and they enjoyed their children and grandchildren. Anthony enjoyed working on family vehicles and maintaining them. Sundays was a day that he would load the family in the car and take them on a Sunday drive. Anthony will always be remembered as a man who worked hard, provided for his family and taught them many life’s lessons.

He was the beloved husband of 60 years to the late Millicent M. “Millie” (Russell) DiBartolomeo; loving father of Thomas P. DiBartolomeo and his wife Laurie of Winthrop, Pastor Darren J. DiBartolomeo and his wife, Rosemary “Cookie” of Lynnfield and Andrew J. DiBartolomeo and his wife, Crystal of Boxford and the late Daniel D. DiBartolomeo and his wife, Jill of Malden; cherished grandfather of Shannon DiBartolomeo, Danielle DiBartolomeo, Kaitlyn DiBartolomeo, Jaxson DiBartolomeo, Mason DiBartolomeo, Kingston DiBartolomeo, Reynold DiFilippo, Adam DeFilippo and the late Shawn DiBartolomeo and the great grandfather of Shawn, Joseph and the late Isabela; the treasured son of the late Attilio and Anna DiBartolomeo and dear brother of Lena McLaughlin of Peabody, Rita Marrama of West Dennis, Dora Vickery of Seattle, WA and the late William DiBartolomeo.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. ?

Joan Chaet

January 8, 1937 — January 15, 2025

On January 15, 2025, Mary Joan Chaet, lovingly known to all as Joan, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories. Born on January 8, 1937, in Winthrop, Joan spent her entire life in Revere, where her warmth and kindness touched everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Joan worked for many years with the City of Revere’s Water Department, earning the respect and admiration of her colleagues and community with her quick wit and sharp mind. After retiring, she devoted herself to her favorite pastimes—solving puzzles, shopping, and baking delightful treats. Her true joy, however, was always her family. Joan treasured the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and extended family, creating lasting bonds and unforgettable moments. In her later years, her extended family included her caregivers to whom her family will be eternally grateful.

Joan is survived by her daughters Valerie Mathews, Sharon Chaet and son-in-law, Gerald Berian, her son Steven Chaet and daughter-in-law, Julie Chaet, her grandchildren: Jennifer and Brian Cassidy, Robert and Christiana Mathews and Matthew and Isabella Chaet, and her great granddaughter, Madison Cassidy. All were profoundly shaped by her unconditional love, incredible fortitude and abundant guidance.

She was predeceased by her parents, John and Ethel Zizza, and her beloved husband, Larry Chaet.

Her love for her late husband, Larry, who passed away 27 years ago, was unwavering. Joan often spoke of him with affection and longing, a reflection of their deep and enduring connection.

While we grieve the loss of Joan, we also celebrate a life well-lived. The memory of her humor, generosity, and steadfast devotion to those she cared for will remain in our hearts forever.

A visitation was held on Monday, January 20 at Paul Buonfiglio and Sons Funeral Home. 129 Revere St., Revere and a funeral service took place at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at Saint Anthony’s Church in Revere and Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.

Frances MacLennan

She was a testament to the power of resilience and the beauty of a life well-lived

Frances (Peluso) MacLennan of Groveland, formerly of Revere, went home in peace to be with the lord on January 17, 2025, at the age of 89. Born in Boston on February 21, 193, to the late Joseph Peluso Sr, and Stella (Russo), Frances was a testament to the power of resilience and the beauty of a life well-lived.

Frances loved her home and family and was proud to be a homemaker. She worked at DeMaino’s in Revere for 30 years. She was an artist at heart with a passion for painting, and she brought her creativity to life on canvas, just as she did in her everyday interactions. Frances was also a lover of ballroom dancing, and her grace and elegance were always on display on the dance floor. Beyond her artistic pursuits, Frances had a special fondness for Italian cuisine, particularly stuffed artichokes and quahogs. Her Sunday afternoons were often spent at the horse races, a tradition she enjoyed with her parents.

She was the devoted mother of Ronald Gore Sr. and his companion, Anita of Revere, Rebecca Gore-Coffman and her companion, Edward Warner of Peabody, John Gore Jr. and his companion, Carrie LeBlanc Almadani of Chelsea, Frances “Mandy” Zambello and her husband, Joseph of Groveland, and the late Joseph Gore; dear sister of Joseph Peluso Jr, and his late wife, Linda of Billerica; cherished grandmother of Ronald Gore Jr and his wife, Jaime, Robert Daneault and his companion, Karen Tucker, Joseph Gore and his wife Rebecca, Michael Gore, Tyler West, Melanie Draleau and her husband Charles, John Gore III and his wife Rommy, Daniel Gore, and Amelia Zambello. Adored grandmother of Nevaeh, Kaela, Gracie, Elliana, Aurora, and Zairen. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and her loving pets, Murphy, Maggie and Benji.

Her unyielding faith as a devout Christian formed the cornerstone of her existence, and she found solace and inspiration in the teachings of Charles Stanley and Joel Osteen.

Frances had a penchant for classic movies. She was known for her fashion and sense of style. Always enjoying a trip to the nail and hair salon. Her fondness for the casino was not a pursuit of fortune but a celebration of life and the joyous unpredictability it brings.

A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Tuesday, January 28 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Revere at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or at www.stjude.org.

Frances embodied the essence of joy, faith, and resilience, and her life serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and the human spirit. We invite you to share your memories of Frances and upload photos to her memorial page at www.buonfiglio.com.