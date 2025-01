Revere’s Brayan Medina was named to the Boston Globe 2024 All Scholastic boys soccer team. Medina was a key component of Revere’s 14-3-2 season that earned the Patriots their first-ever Greater Boston League title. Revere advanced to the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 2 championship tournament. Medina was a captain of the team during his sophomore, junior, and senior years.

Photo By Bob Marra

Shown above, Brayan Medina in action during Revere’s 2-1 victory over East Longmeadow in the opening round of the MIAA Division 2 championship tournament.