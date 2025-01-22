News Briefs

Stephen Damiano JR. will run for Ward 4 seat in Revere School Committee election

Stephen Damiano Jr. will be a candidate for the Ward 4 seat in the Revere School Committee election this fall.

The Revere School Committee has been realigned and will have elections for seats in each of the six wards and for two at-large seats. Mayor Patrick Keefe sits as the ex-officio chair of the Committee. The current School Committee consists of seven members, but that number will increase to nine in January, 2026.

The Journal sat down with Mr. Damiano and will have the interview in next week’s edition, along with a look at the election season which has begun with Ward 1 Councillor Joanne McKenna opting to run for a councillor-at-large seat, Councillor-at-Large Bob Haas III announcing his intention to run for re-election, and Ward 4 Councillor Paul Argenzio deciding to seek re-election as the Ward 4 councillor.