Local students in the news

Sarmanian named to Husson University’s Dean’s List

Congratulations to Kayla Sarmanian of Revere, who has been named to Husson University’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2024 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Sarmanian is studying toward a degree in AS University Studies at Husson.

Full-time students who earn President’s List, Dean’s List and Honors List recognition must be enrolled as an undergraduate, carry a full-time load of 12 credit hours over the course of 21 weeks, complete all attempted courses in the time allotted, and achieve a designated semester grade-point average. Credits from pass/fail classes do not qualify toward meeting the minimum credit hour requirement.

President’s List: 3.80 to 4.0 semester grade-point average

Dean’s List: 3.60 to 3.79 semester grade-point average

Honor’s List: 3.40 to 3.59 semester grade-point average

Lasell University Students Named to Fall 2024 Dean’s List

The following local students were named to Lasell University’s Fall 2024 Dean’s List:

• Taryn Roberts

• Danny Rodriguez

• Aj Hyacinthe

To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and acheive a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Curry College Fall 2024 Dean’s List

Curry College congratulates over 800 students who were named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.

Angie Pepe

Nicholas Simpson

SNHU Announces Fall 2024 Dean’s List

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Francine Mannone of Revere

Yaislyn Mejia of Revere

