Council Approves Dates for Municipal Election

By Adam Swift

Potential school committee and city council candidates can start getting their campaign plans in order.

Last week, the city council approved the calendar for the 2025 municipal election, as well as early voting for the general election and preliminary election, if needed.

With the mayor elected to a four-year term, the only positions on the ballot this year are ward and at-large city council seats and ward ant at-large school committee positions.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4. The preliminary election, if there are enough certified candidates to warrant it, would take place on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

The council also approved early voting for the elections at city hall.

If there is a preliminary election, early voting will take place from Saturday, Sept. 6 to Friday, Sept. 12.

Early voting for the general election would take place from Saturday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 31.

For those thinking about seeking elected office, nomination papers will be available from the election department on Monday, April 28.

All potential candidates need to gather 50 qualified signatures to be placed on the ballot. Candidates must file nomination papers with the election department by Tuesday, July 29 at 5 p.m.

The deadline to register to vote for the preliminary election is Saturday, Sept. 6 by 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote for the general election is Saturday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

In the event of a close election, the last day for a candidate to file for a recount for the preliminary election is Monday, Sept. 22. The last day to file for a recount for the general election is Friday, Nov. 14.