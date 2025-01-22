License Comm. Approves 1-day License for RBP Winter Wonderland Event on Feb. 8

By Journal Staff

The Revere License Commission held its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday, January 15, in the City Council Chamber. On hand for the session were chair Robert Selevitch and fellow members Dan Occena and Liliana Monroy.

The first item on the agenda was a request from the Revere Beach Partnership (RBP) for a 1-day Mobile Food Vendor License to be exercised at the Revere Beach Plaza at the foot of the Markey Pedestrian Bridge on Saturday, February 8, from 11 a.m –5 p.m. for a Revere Beach Winter Wonderland event. The expected attendance is 5,000.

Haley Rosenblatt, the event manager, presented the application to the commissioners. She explained that this is the second annual Winter Wonderland and the RBP is seeking to bring mobile food vendors for the event. The commissioners had no questions and approved the application unanimously.

Next up was a request from Revere Restaurant Group, Inc., d/b/a Tio Juan’s Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant, 85 American Legion Highway, for a change of manager from Sean M. Casey.

Susan Marie Jimenez, the new manager, appeared before the commission. She said there will be no changes to the restaurant and stated she has prior experience in the business. The commission unanimously approved the application.

The third item on the agenda was an application from Capri, LLC, d/b/a Capri

1559 North Shore Road to amend the entertainment license to allow a DJ until 12 a.m. from Thursday-Sunday. The current entertainment license allows for widescreen cable TV, radio, amplifiers, and a DJ, with the DJ only allowed on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Claudia Gallego, the manager of the establishment, presented the application, telling the commissioners that her customers have been requesting additional entertainment.

Occena pointed out that the area is highly residential. “My concern is having a DJ on Sundays until 12 a.m.,” Occena said.

Gallegos said that she has not received any complaints about the DJ in its current hours.

The commissioners unanimously voted to amend the entertainment license.

The fourth item on the agenda was a request by Lumina Lounge, LLC, d/b/a Lumina Lounge, 63 Revere Beach Boulevard, for a transfer of an All Alcohol Restaurant License from Boulevard Café Corp. The requested hours are Sunday from 11 a.m.– 2 a.m. and Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 2 a.m. The requested seating is 120, and requested entertainment is widescreen cable TV (five screens), radio, DJ, jukebox, amplifiers, karaoke, vocal/instrumental music, dancing by patrons, and floor show.

Attorney Patrick MacDonald from Malden represented the applicant. He said that the new owners, the Preciado brothers, who presently operate the La Cantina restaurant on Broadway, are seeking to engage in a new venture in the city.

The new business will be replacing the former Sammy’s Patio, the long-time Revere Beach landmark bar and restaurant. MacDonald said the Preciados will be undertaking significant renovations to the existing building and the focus of the new business will be on serving Colombian food. The Preciados also operate successful restaurants in Lynn and Chelsea.

Selevitch noted that he has been to LaCantina. “You’ve done a great job there. It’s a great spot,” he noted.

“This family has done some great things in this city,” Occena added.

There were no opponents and the commissioners unanimously approved the application.

The next Item was a request from Nbold Restaurant Consulting Corporation, d/b/a El Zarzal, 653 Broadway, Units 1 & 2, for a Wine, Malt, Cordials/Liqueurs Restaurant License. The requested hours are from Sunday–Saturday 8 a.m.–11 p.m. with requested seating for 34 inside and 20 outside and requested entertainment for widescreen cable TV, radio, and vocal/instrumental music.

Prominent Boston attorney Kristin Scanlon, who specializes in food and alcoholic beverages licensing, represented the applicant. She noted that Diego A. Osorno Patino, the president of the company, has 25 years of experience in the restaurant business. She said that the new restaurant will serve contemporary American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Scanlon said the location was a former liquor store and has been vacant for about a year. She also noted that the new establishment will be family-friendly and there will be no alcohol.

The owner of a nearby residential building inquired about trash removal and possible noise impacts after 9:00 and Mr. Osorno Patino addressed those concerns.

Occena asked about the musical entertainment and Scanlon said the entertainment will be centered around brunch and will consist of an instrumentalist or vocalist.

After Selevitch added, “If there is a noise problem, you will be back here,” The commissioners unanimously approved the application.

Item six on the agenda was an application for a Wine, Malt, Cordials/Liqueurs Restaurant License by Perros Paisas Revere Corp. d/b/a Perros Paisas, to be exercised at 657 Beach Street in the existing restaurant. The requested hours are Sunday 10 a.m. – 11 p.m., Monday – Thursday 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., and Friday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 a.m., with requested seating for 25.

Andres Jaramillo, the manager of the restaurant, presented the application, noting that his restaurant has been open since the fall. Occena questioned why the present establishment, which essentially is a fast-food restaurant, would want to offer beer because that might encourage customers to stay.

However, Jaramillo said that the restaurant is more of a family-spot, which attracts dine-in patrons, for which a beer and wine license will be a boost to business.

The commission unanimously approved the application.

The commission conducted two hearings. The first was a continuation of a longstanding matter involving R K & E Corp,. d/b/a BK’s Bar & Grill 264 Ocean Avenue, into violations including “unauthorized transfer of ownership and a lack of approved license manager.”

Atty. Jim Cipoletta told the commissioners that delays in the Suffolk County Probate Court (which still has a backlog because of COVID-19) has resulted in the snafu involving the necessary paperwork. Bob Kelly, the present owner of the business and its de facto manager, has been awaiting the Probate Court to take action on the will of his late parents, the previous owners of the business who both passed fairly-recently.

The commissioners agreed to allow Cipoletta (who is not handling the probate matter) to file additional paperwork with the understanding that the matter is “on track” to being resolved shortly.

The commission also conducted a “formal inquiry regarding security arrangements” involving Wonderland Entertainment, LLC d/b/a Oceanside Events Center, 1290 North Shore Road,

Selevitch said that in addition to the security issue, the commission has been receiving a lot of complaints from nearby residents regarding noise in the parking lot late at night after large events disperse.

Occena, who lives nearby, said he has been aware of patrons who are beeping horns and playing music loudly in their cars after an event has emptied out at 2 a.m.

Charles Delpidio, the general manager of the business, and a manager who accompanied him to the hearing told the commissioners they are doing what they can to address the problem. They noted that they have both private security and Revere police details to manage the crowd.

“We have to keep on trying to resolve the issue,” concluded Delpidio, who noted that the Wonderland venue was there long before the present apartment buildings that front Ocean ave. and that back up to the venue and its parking lot. “We’ll keep working to make it better and we’ll do our best.”

“If we end up back here, then we’ll have to do something,” said Selevitch.

The commission received an advisory this past month from the Massachusetts Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission (ABCC) regarding the amendment to state law that makes changes to the forms of identification which licensees may reasonably rely upon for the purchase of alcoholic beverages.

Those forms of ID (the new amendment to the law added #7 and #8) are:

1. Massachusetts Driver’s License;

2. Massachusetts Liquor Identification Card;

3. Massachusetts Identification Card;

4. Passport issued by the United States or a government that is officially recognized by the

United States;

5. Passport Card for a Passport issued by the United States;

6. United States Military Identification Card;

7. Valid Driver’s License issued by another state; and

8. Global Entry Card issued by United States Customs and Border Protection.

The commission concluded the meeting by renewing the licenses for 2025 for a number of local businesses as follows:

Common Victualler:

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

El Tipico Salvadoreno Restaurant, Inc., 227 Revere Street

G.F. Enterprise, LLC d/b/a Taco Bell, 339 Squire Road

Lu-Jac Corp. d/b/a Dunkin Donuts, 338 Squire Road

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. #011, 40 Furlong Drive

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co., LLC d/b/a Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. #043, 540 Squire Road

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s #6205, 39 Squire Road

Wendy’s of New England, LLC d/b/a Wendy’s, 42 Furlong Drive

Class 2 Motor Vehicle Dealer:

Avetis John Nakashian d/b/a European Exotics Auto Sales, 787 North Shore Rd

Emanuele Gulino d/b/a Gulino’s Auto Body, 1062 Broadway

Master Auto Sales, Inc., 1027 Broadway

Noah Autobody Repair & Sales, Inc., 1095 Broadway

Sena Motors, Inc., 120 Squire Rd

Serop Rob Nakashian d/b/a Beach Motors Auto Sales, 787B North Shore Rd

Wonderland Auto, Inc. d/b/a Wonderland Auto, 1176 North Shore Rd

Innholder/Hotel:

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

Parking Lot:

Bell Circle Assoc. d/b/a Comfort Inn & Suites, 85 American Legion Highway

The next meeting of the commission is set for February 19.