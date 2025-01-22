Parkway Bridge Replacement Could get Underway in Summer of 2026

By Adam Swift

The replacement of the Revere Beach Parkway Bridge, built in 1930, could get underway in the early summer of 2026.

The Revere Beach Parkway Bridge as seen from Broadway in Chelsea.

The project, with an estimated cost of about $16 million, would be undertaken in three phases and last for three construction seasons, according to MassDOT officials. Federal Highway Administration funds would cover about 80 percent of the cost, while MassDOT funding would pay for the remainder.

MassDOT officials and consultants held a public hearing on the design of the full bridge replacement at city hall last week. Design plans are currently at the 25 percent completion mark.

In addition to the full replacement of the bridge, temporary repairs to the deteriorating structure of the bridge are scheduled to take place through the winter and early spring.

“The design (of the full bridge replacement) is expected to be completed in the spring of 2026 and construction is expected to be completed within three years,” said MassDOT Project Manager Kristine Chestna.

The existing bridge was widened in 1958 and provides vital community access to Medford, Everett, and Chelsea, as well as Revere, Chestna said.

“The current bridge over Broadway provides substandard vertical clearance and the existing bridge in poor condition,” she said. “There are numerous noted deficiencies, which is why MassDOT has identified the bridge for replacement.”

An inspection of the bridge last March prompted the upcoming temporary bridge repairs that will take place now through April, Chestna added.

“The bridge will reopen to its previous existing condition in May of 2025,” she said.

Chestna reviewed the current configuration of the bridge, as well as the area of Broadway it crosses.

“Currently, there are limited pedestrian accommodations and no bike accommodations along Revere Beach Parkway,” Chestna said.

There are also no current bicycle accommodations underneath the bridge along Broadway, she added.

“The primary goal of this project is to replace the existing structurally deficient bridge with a new, modern structure, while maintaining Broadway traffic below the bridge,” said Paul Berthiaume, a structural engineer from Howard Stein Hudson. “We are looking to maintain the historic aesthetics and also looking to improve intersection safety and enhance multimodal access and transit priority along Broadway.”

The current design plans call for the westbound shoulder of the new bridge to become an acceleration lane for traffic entering the parkway.

On Broadway, Berthiaume said there will be sidewalk reconstruction, added bicycle accommodations, and bus priority measures where feasible.

There are also planned intersection improvements at the Revere Beach Parkway eastbound and westbound ramps, he added.

On the eastbound ramp, plans call for signalized intersection improvements and upgrades, multimodal accommodations, and ADA compliant curb cuts and ramps. The westbound ramp is slated to remain a stop intersection, with multimodal accommodations and ADA compliant curb cuts and ramps.

The preferred alternative for the bridge itself is a simple span steel stringer bridge with reinforced concrete deck. The westbound side would have an 11-foot acceleration lane, two 11-foot travel lanes and a four-foot shoulder, while on the eastbound side would have three 11-foot travel lanes and a four-foot shoulder. Plans call for a variable-width median between the eastbound and westbound lanes.

On Broadway, just north of the bridge, there would be a single travel lane in each direction, as well as a bus lane, a sidewalk, and bicycle lane on each side of the road. Under the bridge to the south there would be a travel lane in each direction in addition to a turn lane. One side of the road would have a shared bus/bike lane, while the other would have dedicated bike and bus lanes.

As for the construction itself, Berthiaume said nighttime work is only anticipated for selected construction operations such as bridge demolition and the placement of the new steel superstructure elements.

“The project is going to maintain two lanes of traffic in both eastbound and westbound directions at all times,” said Berthiaume. “The work zones will be safely delineated with temporary lane crossovers. There will be limited nighttime closures to Broadway, and abutter access will be always maintained.”

The project will require three temporary easements for the duration of the project at 80, 85, and 88 Broadway. MassDOT officials are scheduled to meet individually with the owners of each of the properties.

During last week’s public hearing, several employees and officials from the For Kids Only afterschool program at 85 Broadway expressed concerns about safety and parking associated with both the temporary bridge work this spring and the full replacement over the following three years.

Revere Director of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski said he wanted to ensure that the project takes into account the concerns of FKO and the other businesses that will be affected. He also said he hoped the city has input into the design of the Broadway area under the bridge, since it is a gateway to the city.

Residents with questions about the project or feedback on the design plans are encouraged to email [email protected].