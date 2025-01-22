Disabilities Comm. Discusses Letter Regarding Dangerous Conditions at Revere Beach

By Journal Staff

The Revere Commission on Disabilities (COD) held its regular monthly meeting last Tuesday evening, January 14, via Zoom. Chair Ralph DeCicco, vice-chair Pauline Perno, Mario Grimanis, Annemarie Fiore, Ellie Vargas, and Jason Barone-Cichocki were on hand for the session.

The members took up a letter that had been drafted by Perno regarding the COD’s request to Revere State Rep. Jeff Turco urging him to ask that the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), which has jurisdiction over Revere Beach, provide additional street lighting, including flashing pedestrian crossing signals, at the beach.

Perno had warned residents and her fellow commissioners at the November meeting that crossing the streets in the area of Revere Beach is “treacherous” because of the lack of lighting on Revere Beach Blvd.

The members will review the letter in the coming month and make any suggestions to Perno before the letter is sent. The COD will take a formal vote on sending the letter at its next meeting.

The commission then took up the proposal for a Music Therapy Program by the Boston Music Center, possibly including preliminary workshops, in conjunction with the Revere Parks and Rec. Dept. Fiore, who has been spearheading the proposal, said she will be meeting with a representative from the Parks and Rec. Dept. to set up a program at the Rec. Center.

“As a commission, we always are seeking programs we can implement in Revere to benefit children and young adults with disabilities,” said DeCicco, who noted that the COD will be funding the music program.

DeCicco provided an update to his fellow commissioners of the recent CODA (Commissions on Disabilities Alliance) meeting that he attended on Wednesday, January 8. The highlights included:

— A COD member from Acton had questions regarding emergency preparedness plans for communities, especially developments with residents with disabilities. DeCicco noted that the MEMA web site is the best resource for information about this issue.

— The representative from the Newburyport COD spoke about brick sidewalks and how the town is against removing them even though they cause difficulties for people with disabilities. They have the older-style of brick and not the wire-cut type. Even wire-cut bricks need to be maintained. A member from the town of Newton mentioned that they have instituted and replaced brick sidewalks with stamped concrete that look like brick. This is a better version than the older style of stamped concrete. It can be colored to look like any style needed.

— Various CODs discussed ride-share bike programs. The Newburyport COD member mentioned that they have adopted a new program that includes one adaptable bike. They have an RFP out now. The City of Boston member mentioned that they are part of the Blue Bikes ride-share program and also purchased an adaptive bike. The only issue they have with it is that it is not in use because of its size and docking needs. The Acton COD member mentioned they have a bike-share program as part of the town’s recreation center for people to rent.

— The Newburyport COD member mentioned a program that they are looking at called Right-Hear, www.right-hear.com. Right-Hear is a program that provides talking signage so everyone can interpret and understand their surroundings in real-time. This application and program incorporates the use of a mobile device and installed beacons. The environment comes to life through audio descriptions delivered directly to a smartphone or tablet. This helps everyone, everywhere to explore, navigate, and experience the world safely and independently. They want to see if this could be implemented on trails and parkland in their community.

DeCicco informed the members that there is a new state law that provides financial relief for persons with disabilities with regard to the high cost of essential medications for a wide range of conditions.

DeCicco also noted that an ADA-compliant podium for members of the public has been installed at the City Council Chambers. He said the COD partially paid for the podium.

DeCicco finally added that he has filed for another grant from Save the Harbors/Save the Bay in order for the COD to conduct another All Abilities Day at the Beach, in conjunction with the DCR and the Revere Parks and Rec. Dept., which was a huge success last August at Revere Beach.

Perno concluded the meeting by reading the commission’s regular monthly reminder:

The Commission on Disabilities office number is 781-286-8267. Residents can also call Revere 311 directly and speak to their staff Monday through Friday. They will answer most questions, but if they cannot or if you want to talk to our department directly, ask to be transferred to the Disability office. Please leave a detailed message, and someone will get back to you soon.

As always, don’t hesitate to contact us if you want something discussed or added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can also let us know if you want to speak about any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.

The next meeting (via Zoom) of the COD will be held Tuesday, February 11, at 6:00 PM.