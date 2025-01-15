City Council Chamber gets Accessibility Upgrade

Special to the Journal

The Revere City Council Chamber, located at City Hall (281 Broadway), recently underwent technological upgrades and improvements that increase accessibility, and improve meeting quality for both those who are attending in person, or viewing on television or online. The Council Chamber saw a complete overhaul of the audio system, an upgrade that will make presentations to the public easier, allow for the incorporation of modern technology in meetings, and improve sound quality for participants and viewers.

The highlight of the project, brought forth by a collaboration between the Department of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion and the Commission on Disabilities, is the installation of a state-of-the-art ADA-compliant motorized podium, a significant investment in accessibility and inclusion for all community members. The accessible lectern, funded through proceeds collected from illegal handicap parking fines and allocated by the Commission on Disabilities, ensures individuals of all abilities can fully participate in public meetings, events, and civic discussions.

Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. commented, “Accessibility is about creating fairness and opportunity for everyone. This podium is more than a piece of equipment: It represents our dedication to ensuring that all voices in Revere can be heard. Projects like this show our commitment to inclusion in every corner of our city.”

Steven Morabito, the Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, highlighted the importance of collaboration and ensuring real progress for residents. “Thanks to the support of Mayor Keefe and the collaboration of the Department of DEI with the Commission on Disabilities, we’re taking meaningful steps to create an inclusive environment where everyone can feel welcome and empowered. Something as simple as an accessible podium can make a profound difference for individuals who have historically felt overlooked or excluded.”

Ralph DeCicco, Chairperson of the Commission on Disabilities, added, “It’s essential that the funds collected from illegal handicap parking violations are reinvested into initiatives that directly improve accessibility. I’m proud to see Revere continuing to move forward in creating spaces that are truly accessible for all.”