Federal Funds to Help Mitigate Blue Line Flooding

The state has secured more than $9.9 million in federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant program. The funding, administrated by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), will support the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) in preventing flooding impacts, strengthening the administration’s efforts to mitigate climate change effects, and build a more climate resilient transit system.

“Protecting our infrastructure and implementing new and innovative ways to mitigate and respond to the ever-changing effects of climate change is crucial to providing safe, and reliable public transportation,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We know that Blue Line riders have had to endure frequent flooding for years, and these funds will help put a stop to those service disruptions. We’re grateful to FEMA for recognizing the significance of this work and congratulate MEMA and the MBTA for their efforts to secure this funding.”

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll said these infrastructure upgrades will improve flood resilience and help prevent water leaks and corrosion to protect this route for years to come.

The project will fund a series of improvements to the Blue Line Tunnel portal, which connects the tunnel to the airport, to protect the transit line from flooding impacts.

Much of the MBTA’s Blue Line is below sea level and at increasing risk of coastal and stormwater flooding. Portals like the Airport Tunnel Portal are large entry points for flood waters, which can then damage the Blue Line and connecting subway tunnel systems and disrupt service while repairs are made. The Blue Line Tunnel runs underneath the Boston Harbor from East Boston to downtown, carrying thousands of passengers each day and serving communities in the East Boston area.

Specifically, the project will include the installation of flood doors that will close off the two tunnel portal openings during a flood event. Work will include updates on the track, traction power, signal and pump rooms to accommodate the new flood doors. The project proposal accounts for increased flooding events related to climate change and is designed to provide protection against impacts as far out as 2070.

“The Healey-Driscoll administration has been proactive in taking steps to address the challenges of climate change, and this federal funding will position the Blue Line to withstand some of the worst weather that leads to flooding in the corridor area,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Our vision for the MBTA is to build infrastructure that supports reliable and resilient service, and this grant will help us protect assets, safeguard the fleet, and keep service running for customers.”

The funding will not only help us protect the Blue Line Tunnel, a vital corridor connecting East Boston to downtown and Logan Airport, but it will also strengthen long-term efforts to create a safer, more sustainable transit network, said General Manager Phillip Eng.

“As the state agency charged with administering BRIC grants, MEMA recognizes the importance of utilizing these funds to help cities, towns and the state mitigate risks to community lifelines such as transportation,” said MEMA Director Dawn Brantley. “The technical assistance and guidance that MEMA’s Mitigation Unit provides for these grant applications has been instrumental in successfully moving these grant projects forward in a nationally-competitive selection process. The team managed more than $300 million in hazard mitigation grant projects during 2024, which represents a single-year record for the agency.”

As detailed in the state’s hazard mitigation and climate adaptation plan, ResilientMass, the MBTA has completed climate change vulnerability assessments and flood screening reports of its entire operations to better understand the risks and vulnerabilities to natural disasters and take measures to increase resilience. This project advances implementation of one of MBTA’s priority actions in the ResilientMass Plan, the Tunnel Flood Mitigation program.

The cost for construction of the Blue Line Tunnel project is estimated at $13.4 million. The BRIC grant will cover approximately 75% and the state will contribute $3.3 million. The total project cost is $20.7 million. The project has also received a $1 million grant for design through EEA’s ResilientMass Implementation Funding.

Revere Director of Planning and Community Development Tom Skwierawski said Revere is not involved in the project further down the Blue Line, but that the flooding mitigation efforts will stand to benefit the city.