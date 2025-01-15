WBZ TV Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff Visits Whelan School Third-graders

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Fresh off Christmas vacation, 3rd graders at the A.C. Whelan had a special visitor. WBZ Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff visited the nearly 120 students and gave a presentation on his role as a meteorologist, the science behind weather, and the prediction of future snow days (which had both students and teachers excited).

Wycoff, a native of Northeast Ohio, told the students that he got hooked on weather at an early age. The 1993 “Storm of the Century” Blizzard, a tornado that touched down in his hometown, and the 1996, the movie “Twister” influenced him to become a meteorologist.

Wycoff discussed the science of weather forecasting with the use of advanced technology including radar, satellites, and weather balloons and also noting multiple maps are the puzzles for his daily forecasts. He spoke of various weather occurrences such as tornadoes noting how Revere had a tornado in 2014 which was a rare event. He also explained the phenomena behind the eye of a hurricane. Wycoff explained how the eye of a hurricane is the calmest part where, at times, there is no wind, blue skies, stars visible, and birds chirping.

Students were able to ask questions about weather, forecasting, and Wycoff himself. He left the students and teachers with some hope of snow days on the horizon. He also gave the school and students a live shoutout and thank you on a recent Saturday morning telecast.