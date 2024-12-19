Cogliandro Serves Last Meeting as Council President

By Adam Swift

City Council President Anthony Cogliandro thanked his fellow councillors for their support during his year at the head of the council during Monday night’s meeting.

“This is my last meeting as a council president, and I just wanted to thank all of you for your trust in me this year,” said Cogliandro. “I have very much enjoyed this seat; it was a lot of work but I look forward to retiring to my normal seat in between Councillor Argenzio and Councillor Giannino.”

It was an eventful year for the council, highlighted by the approval of bonding to build a new high school at Wonderland.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you all for your trust in me this year,” said Cogliandro.

Councillor-at-Large Juan Pablo Jaramillo thanked Cogliandro for his leadership over the past year.

“I know we have had a fun year with you at the helm, and I want to thank you,” he said. “Over the past year, as a rookie councilor, I really appreciated your leadership and vice president (Ira) Novoselsky’s as well. Thank you both for your continued leadership and guidance of me as I go on this endeavor as a newer city councillor, and to the rest (of the council), as well.”

Councillor-at-Large Anthony Zambuto, far from a rookie on the council, also had words of praise for Cogliandro.

“As one of the longest serving councillors here, I just want to congratulate you on doing a wonderful job as president,” Zambuto said. “It was a pleasure to serve with you, sir.”