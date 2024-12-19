Jack Satter Seniors Pose ‘Nude’ for 2025 Fundraiser Calendar

Special to the Journal

More than a dozen elderly women residents at the Jack Satter House on Revere Beach are celebrating the female form by posing in the ‘nude’ for the 2025 fundraising calendar, “The Spectacular Seniors 2025 Calendar”.

The calendar, offered for sale by the Jack Satter House Tenants Association, Inc., features images of residents with their naked bodies strategically covered. Photo settings include getting sun on Revere Beach, cooking at the



barbeque, gardening outside, visiting the hairdresser, and playing bingo, among others.

“This is a celebration of the spiritual and physical beauty of the aging female body,” said Rabbi Lior Nevo, who helped the association with the project. “It was also a fun project for everyone involved.”

The cover photo features the group celebrating in the Satter Ballroom. Images were taken by Marilia Lima Photography, Rabbi Nevo, and Judy Yantosca.

Other images include the following:

January: Donna Stahl celebrates the new year;

February: Loretta Paquet enjoys a game of Bingo;

March: Jean Aronson is busy in the office;

April: Julie Firicano is a card shark;

May: Paula Weiner is tending to her outdoor garden;

June: Kathy Bennett, Janice Gilman, Roxanne Aiello manage the Association meeting;

July: Mary Correia and Judy Meaney celebrate the 4th of July on Revere Beach Boulevard;

August: Judy Yantosca catches rays on Revere Beach;

September: Lois Levine is grilling her next meal on the deck;

October: Lea Ciaramella catches up on her reading in the library;

November: Phyllis Snyder works up a sweat in the gym;

December: Shirley Sowsy enjoys the latest edition of the Revere Journal while visiting the hairdresser. (Sowsy was able to join the project before succumbing to illness late this year. The calendar is dedicated to celebrating her memory.)

Copies can be ordered by mailing a check to JSHTA, Inc., 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. Cost is $15 plus $2.50 S & H.