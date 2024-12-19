News Briefs

Christmas Block Party Hosted By Jaramillo Family

On Dec.21, 2024 from 2pm and 6:30pm The Cord, a Jaramillo Family Foundation (The Cord), will host a Christmas Block Party on Lowe Street. The City of Revere has the second highest density of Colombian Americans in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Nine days before Christmas, Colombians and Latin Americans all over the world perform a daily Christmas prayer outside their homes in anticipation of the celebration of Christmas on December 25.

The Christmas Novena Block Party will kick off at 2:00pm and people are invited to stop by to enjoy Colombian pastries and desserts, hot chocolate, music, a bouncy house for the kids, face-painting, and other board games. At around 5:15pm, Father Leonardo from the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere will be kicking off the Novena and community members will read and sing along.

“The holiday season is a hard time for a lot of people, particularly new moms and others. It’s so important that the community comes together during the years’ shortest days to connect with each other, which is why we are hosting this festive event. This outdoor event is all about the light and hopes that the holidays can bring into our lives and we are so happy to share a part of our family’s traditions with all of the Revere community” said Crystal Jaramillo the President of The Cord. She added “after two back to-back hospitalizations during the holidays, related to perinatal health and postpartum mental health complications, this is the first Christmas since I gave birth to my son Lucas, that I get to spend with him and my husband Juan Pablo, and I wanted to celebrate with everyone!”

People of all ages are welcomed and are reminded to bundle up, but the organizers will be providing hand and feet warmers, and hot chocolate. There will also be a special appearance of Old St. Nick from 2pm to 4pm!

People are encouraged to park at the Immaculate Conception Parking lot and to stay off the side streets. This is a free event but guests are advised that there are capacity limits and that people will be turned away if the street has filled up.

Two men arraigned for flying drones from restricted Long Island

Two men were charged in Dorchester BMC today with three counts each connected to flying drones in hazardous air space around Long Island and Boston Harbor on Saturday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Robert Duffy, 42, of Charlestown, and Jeremy Folcik, 32, of Bridgewater, were each charged with trespassing, breaking and entering, and violating a municipal ordinance or bylaw. Judge Erika Reis released the men on personal recognizance and ordered them to stay away from Long Island and to not operate drones. Both will return to court February 6 for pre-trial hearings.

Boston Police responded to the abandoned homeless and hospital campus on Long Island via patrol boat at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of unmanned aircraft being flown in hazardous proximity to Logan Airport. As officers searched the site they saw a light on in a building and a person walk by a window. Officers climbed to the second floor of the building by fire escape stairs and conducted a room search. Officers encountered Duffy and Folcik in the building. Duffy told officers he had been flying a drone and that it was in his backpack. Duffy and Folcik told officers they had been transported to the island on a boat owned by a third man. They said they did not know the man’s name. Boston Police asked a State Police patrol boat unit for assistance in locating the third man but he was not apprehended.

Using data from the drone’s serial number officers identified six recorded flights on Saturday and seven recorded flights on December 7.

“No trespassing” signs are posted on structures throughout the shuttered Long Island campus.

“There are many areas in Massachusetts to safely operate drones. But flying them from an area closed to the public while creating a potential public safety hazard in the process is conduct that will land people in court to answer to criminal charges, which is exactly what happened here,” Hayden said.