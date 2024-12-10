Paul’s Pals to Hold a Fundraiser for a Local 7-year-old Battling Cancer

By Melissa Moore-Randall

On September 20th, a local family received a phone call no one should ever receive. Their 7 year old son and brother was diagnosed with cancer. The Baglio family received the call that Paul was diagnosed with Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma, an extremely rare, aggressive, fast growing cancer that is mostly found in children under age 5 that affects their soft tissue. October 30, Paul was further diagnosed with Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma FOXO1::PAX3 Fusion Positive, a much rarer and aggressive form of what the original diagnosis was. Patients with RMS require multidisciplinary treatment, including chemotherapy, surgical resection and radiation therapy (RT). Paul is now in his 9th week of treatment.

Paul, a second grader at East Boston Catholic Central School, has been being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital. The son of Robert and Jade Baglio, Paul is part of what his Mom refers to as the “Baglio Brunch” which also includes Paul’s siblings Makyla “KyKy”, age 7, Joseph “Joey, age 6, Anthony, age 5, and Coral 17 months.

On December 13th, a fundraising event will be held at the Malden Moose for Paul and his family which will include a night of food, dancing, drinks, raffles and dancing. Tickets are $35 per person and can be purchased through Venmo (Kris-Testa). Donations of raffles are also being accepted through The Studio Dance Company.

You can follow Paul’s journey and find a way to help him and his family on Facebook by joining Paul’s Praying Pals & Benny The Dragon Page.