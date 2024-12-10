Rose Kennedy Greenway Announces the Return of Hatchlings Winter Lights

Special to the Journal

The Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy is excited to announce that Hatchlings by interdisciplinary design team Studio HHH have returned in November. Hatchlings, which debuted on The Greenway last winter, provide a playful reference to one of Boston’s most iconic landmarks, the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade, while envisioning a brighter and more environmentally sustainable future.

Selected as the winning design from the Greenway Conservancy’s 2023 Request for Proposals for a Winter Lights Program, Hatchlings was inspired by a whimsical question posed by Studio HHH: What if the Hatch Shell on the Esplanade hatched a cluster of baby “shells” that wandered off down the Charles River Esplanade through The Greenway like adventurous ducklings?

“We loved studying the intricate Art Deco architecture of the Hatch Shell pavilion,” said Vanessa Till Hooper, founder and creative director at Studio HHH. “Through the process of working to echo its arches and angles, we discovered many layers of thoughtful design and mathematical elegance. It’s a perfect structure, and we are delighted by the opportunity to draw new attention to this beautiful and historic Boston landmark.”

Similar to last year’s installation, many of the Hatchlings will be powered either entirely through solar power or through a combination of grid and solar power. “Maintaining consistent solar energy throughout the darkest months of the year was a design challenge we were excited to meet, something that our studio felt was critical to advancing the conversation about sustainability in Boston,” said Teresita Cochran, solar specialist at Studio HHH.

In total, nine Hatchlings dot The Greenway, each featuring vibrant arches in colorful animated lights. The Hatchlings appear in a variety of sizes, with the largest standing at 8.5 feet tall and the smallest at 2.5 feet tall. Throughout the winter months, the pavilions will serve as sites for informal gatherings, photo backdrops, and other activations.

We welcome you to join us in celebrating the re-opening of the Hatchlings at The Greenway’s Winter Warmer on Saturday, December 21 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Rings Fountain. Come celebrate the Winter Solstice with FREE programming including a hot chocolate bar, holiday toy workshop, bubble house, photo booth, with live music and an instrument petting zoo by Boston Music Project.

Visit rosekennedygreenway.org/hatchlings to find the exact locations of the Hatchlings and to download an interactive walking tour. For more information on upcoming events in connection with the Hatchlings, please check the Greenway Conservancy’s events calendar: rosekennedygreenway.org/calendar.

Follow the Hatchlings’ winter fun on social media (@rosekennedygreenway) and share your own posts using the hashtag #HatchlingsOnTheGreenway

The Greenway Winter Lights Program is exclusively funded through private sources. Hatchlings by Studio HHH (2023–2024) was made possible through the generous support of Meet Boston.

Studio HHH is an interdisciplinary design studio specializing in creative interventions within the built environment and public realm, led by founder/creative director Vanessa Till Hooper and art production manager Emily Castro. The studio team of all-women designers and artists, including sustainability specialist Teresita Cochran, develops meaningful and engaging experiences at the intersection of art, architecture, and technology. Studio HHH was founded in 2018 in Somerville, MA. They currently operate in Boston, The Berkshires in western MA, and Brooklyn, NY.

The Greenway is a contemporary public park in the heart of Boston. The Greenway welcomes millions of visitors annually to gather, play, unwind, and explore. The Greenway Conservancy is the non-profit responsible for the management and care of The Greenway. The majority of the public park’s annual budget is generously provided by private sources.