Vice Chair Monterroso helps Secure Historic Legislation

Special to the Journal

Revere School Committee Vice Chair, Jacqueline Monterroso, has helped secure historic education legislation in Beacon Hill. Jacqueline is the Director of Policy and Advocacy at Latinos for Education, a national nonprofit focused on developing, placing and connecting essential Latino leaders in the education sector.

As Director of Policy, Monterroso spearheaded the Educator Diversity Act Coalition, which is made up of over 50 organizations, from teacher unions, to school districts, education nonprofits, and higher education institutions. Jacqueline led the charge in organizing and mobilizing hundreds of education leaders and advocates this legislative session to ensure legislators passed the Educator Diversity Act. This landmark legislation was sponsored by House Assistant Majority Leader Alice Peisch, and Co-Chair of the Joint Education Committee, State Senator Jason Lewis and co-sponsored by dozens of legislators including our very own State Representative Jessica Giannino and State Senator Lydia Edwards.

The Educator Diversity Act, included as an amendment to the state’s economic development bill, lays the foundation for transformative change by addressing barriers to recruiting and retaining educators of color. Through its eight key provisions, the law establishes:

• Multiple pathways toward certification to ensure accessible entry points for aspiring educators.

• A statewide data dashboard to track and address educator workforce diversity across districts, and

• Increased uniformity in hiring practices to support equitable opportunities for candidates from underrepresented backgrounds.

“This is a monumental victory for Massachusetts students, families, and educators. Research consistently shows that all students benefit from a diverse educator workforce, and this law ensures we are building a system where every child can see themselves represented in the classroom. This bill is the first of its kind in the nation and will serve as a model for other states eager to pass similar legislation.” said Vice Chair Monterroso.