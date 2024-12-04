Revere Parks and Recreation Winter Happenings

Revere Parks and Recreation is kicking off the holiday season with a variety of exciting programs and activities for residents of all ages. From creative contests and preschool classes to community center events and sports leagues, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Log into your Community Pass account today to sign up and celebrate the season!

Winter Basketball League

The Winter Basketball League will begin on Wednesday, December 11, at the Susan B. Anthony Gym (107 Newhall Street – Sargent Street Door). The league is open to boys and girls in grades 3 through 8, with sessions scheduled as follows:

Grades 3 & 4: 11 a.m.

Grades 5 & 6: 12 p.m.

Grades 7 & 8: 1 p.m.

The cost is $110 per child. Don’t miss this opportunity to keep your kids active and engaged this winter!

Gingerbread House Decorating Contest

Get into the holiday spirit with the Gingerbread House Decorating Contest! Participants can submit a photo of their decorated gingerbread house along with a picture of themselves to [email protected] by December 19. Voting will take place on Revere Parks and Recreation’s social media platforms, with winners receiving “Rec Bucks” that can be redeemed for future programs.

Preschool Classes at 150 Beach Street

Drop-in Playgroup: Mondays and Fridays, 10:00–11:30 AM, $6 per class.

Little Chefs and Stir Crazy Cooking Class: A new session begins Tuesday, October 29.

Storytime Art: Wednesdays feature crafts inspired by favorite children’s books, focusing on listening skills and art techniques.

Tic Tac Splat: Thursdays offer sensory play and art exploration through paint, chalk, bubbles, and more.

Community Center Classes at 176 Garfield Ave

Aquatics: Swim tests for new swimmers are held on Mondays and Fridays (6:00–8:00 PM) and Saturdays and Sundays (9:00 AM–2:00 PM). Private swim lessons are also available.

Adult Pickleball: Wednesdays, 5:45–8:45 PM, $7 per week.

Holiday Events:

Ornament Decorating: Monday, December 2, 6:15–7:45 PM, $7 (ages 4–10).

Candy Cane Olympics: Friday, December 6, 6:00–8:00 PM, $10 (ages 8–12).

Charcuterie Board Night: Monday, December 9, 6:00–7:15 PM, $25 (ages 18+).

Bingo Night: Wednesday, December 11, 5:00–6:30 PM, $10 (ages 8–13).

Cookie Decorating: Tuesday, December 17, 5:00–7:00 PM, $10 (ages 5+).

Haas Health and Wellness Center (321 Charger Street)

Day passes are $10 and include access to all equipment and classes for the day. For more information, call 781-286-8187.

There’s no better time to join in on the fun! Whether you’re competing in festive contests or staying active with sports and fitness, Revere Parks and Recreation has something for everyone this winter season.