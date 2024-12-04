RPS to Host ‘Know Your Rights’ Family Engagement Night

Representatives from MIRA will be on hand to support RPS families

Special to the Journal

The incoming presidential administration’s immigration agenda has caused significant anxiety and distress for many Revere Public School (RPS) families, caregivers, and students. With RPS serving a significant number of families from Brazil, Guatemala, Ecuador, El Salvador, Colombia, North Africa, and the Middle East—many of these families are undocumented and fear deportation once the new administration comes to term.

On Tuesday, December 10, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Revere High School’s Learning Common, RPS’s Office of Equity and Inclusion will host a ‘Know Your Rights’ Family Engagement Night with support from the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition (MIRA) for all RPS caregivers.

“Given MIRA’s role in educating and supporting immigrant families about their rights, particularly in uncertain times, RPS has invited representatives from the coalition to speak with our families and provide crucial information at December’s Family Engagement Night,” said RPS’s Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Inclusion Dr. Lourenço Garcia.

Dr. Garcia added. “Whether you’re a U.S. citizen, a green card holder, a student on a visa, or undocumented, you have legal rights.”

Topics MRIA will discuss include basic rights; rights if immigration comes to your home; family preparedness; getting legal help; rights when driving; rights if immigration comes to your work; and rights in detention.

Pizza, drinks, children’s activities, and translation will be available.

In 1987, MIRA was born in response to the Immigration Reform and Control Act that allowed 3–5 million undocumented immigrants to become permanent residents. The goal was to not only advocate for the rights and integration of those immigrants but also build a diverse, member-driven coalition to advance the interests of all foreign-born people.

Today, as the country recovers from one of the most hostile environments for immigrants in recent history and push for a national pathway to citizenship, MIRA is committed to serving as a strong, unifying force, connecting immigrants and refugees, service providers, and a wide array of allies to fight together for a just and inclusive society.

MIRA’s vision is a Commonwealth—and a nation—where all can thrive, no matter where they came from or how they got here, and all can fully participate in their community’s social, economic, and civic life.

MIRA Coalition’s mission is to convene, serve, and organize together with our members, community leaders, and allies for the advancement of all immigrants across the Commonwealth and beyond. MIRA Coalition places immigrant and refugee voices at the forefront to advocate for the well-being of our communities.