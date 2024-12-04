Revere Chamber of Commerce and Public Library Host ‘Books and Brews’ Event for Local Entrepreneurs

By Melissa Randall

The Revere Chamber of Commerce and the Revere Public Library teamed up to host “Books and Brews,” an event that brought together nearly 30 members of the community to highlight resources available to help local entrepreneurs start and sustain successful businesses in the city. Held in the library’s main hall, the event underscored the vital role of collaboration in fostering Revere’s business community.

Adding to the evening, Murray’s Tavern hosted a pop-up beer and wine experience, transforming the library into a lively space for learning, networking, and connection. Attendees enjoyed drinks while browsing the library’s curated collection of books designed to support small business owners, covering topics such as entrepreneurship, marketing, and financial planning.

The event featured a panel discussion with John Murray, co-owner of Murray Tavern, who shared he and his brother Greg Murray’s inspiring journey of opening one of Revere’s most celebrated restaurants. “Starting a business is never easy, but with the right resources and support, you can achieve something extraordinary,” said Murray. “We’re proud to be part of this event and show what’s possible when the community comes together.”

The event drew a diverse group of attendees, including members of the Revere Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Revere Public Library Trustees, the Department of Public Works, and School Committee members John Kingston and Anthony Coggiano, all of whom came to show their support for local entrepreneurs and the resources available to them.

A highlight of the evening was the announcement by Library Director Diana Luongo about the formation of the Friends of the Revere Public Library, a new group dedicated to fundraising and community-driven initiatives for the library.

“Our library is not just a place for books—it’s a hub for opportunity and growth,” said Luongo. “The Friends of the Revere Public Library will help us take our mission to the next level, strengthening our ability to serve Revere and its vibrant business community.”

Don Martelli, a board member of the Revere Chamber of Commerce and a trustee of the Revere Public Library, initiated the concept, adding, “Revere thrives when its institutions work together. This event demonstrated the unique role the Library and Chamber play in fostering success for local businesses and creating connections that benefit the entire city.”

With a mix of networking, inspiration, and practical resources, “Books and Brews” showcased the power of community partnerships in driving Revere’s economic and cultural growth. For more information on upcoming events or how to join the Friends of the Revere Public Library, visit the library’s website or contact the Chamber of Commerce.