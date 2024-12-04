Revere Community School offers Computer classes to Veterans

Special to the Journal

The Revere Community School offered a 15-hour training course to eight Revere veterans, that covered basic computer skills such as email, internet search and safety, and online applications, taught by Digital Navigators, Devin Renderos and Durwin Wongwajarachot. Upon completion, the veterans received a free Google Chromebook laptop, mouse, headset, and internet hotspot. This initiative was brought to Revere by the partnership of the Revere Community School and Tech Goes Home.

Since becoming a Tech Goes Home partner in 2019, Revere Community School has offered over 200 computer courses and graduated more than 700 children and adult learners. The Revere Community School has since given out over 600 free Chromebooks, hotspots, and internet services to individuals and families. The goal of this partnership is to address the “digital divide” in Revere and its surroundings. By delivering high-quality education on the latest technology, Revere residents benefit from accessing communication with family, healthcare, financial education, and job tools online.

“I’m very thankful to all of our partners– the Revere Community School, Veterans Service Office, Digital Navigators, and Tech Goes Home– for making this program possible, so that our veteran population has access to technology, and the education to use it,” said Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr.

To register for courses at the Revere Community School, please contact Fatou Drammeh, at [email protected].